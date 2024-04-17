 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts stable health | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts stable health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 17, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for April 17, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Today is good in terms of health.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, a happy love life along with a successful professional one makes your day

A happy love life along with a successful professional one makes your day. Handle every health issue on a positive note and enjoy financial prosperity.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17,2024: Today is good in terms of health.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17,2024: Today is good in terms of health.

The love life will be fabulous today and you will see multiple opportunities to prove your mettle at the office. Today is good in terms of health. Though you will see financial prosperity, ensure you keep control over the expenditure.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

 

Virgo Love Horoscope Today 

Some troubles may interrupt the smooth flow of romance in the first part of the day. It is crucial to have control over emotions today. Do not lose the temper that may lead to chaos in the love affair. Your partner prefers more open communication. You may also come across the ex-flame which may again turn into a new affair. Rekindle the old love which may bring in the past happiness.

 

Virgo Career Horoscope Today 

Be prepared for an interview as you may get a call today. Job seekers may expect a positive response. Face the interview panel with confidence and express your opinions without fear. Some Virgos will have a tight schedule where clients will also be happy with your performance. Businessmen dealing with gold, textiles, electronics, and stationary items will see good returns. Some government employees will have a location change. 

 

Virgo Money Horoscope Today 

Handle money with care. Though you will see prosperity, it is wise to save for the rainy day. You need to control the expenditure and professional assistance is a great idea for money management. Businessmen would get funds from new partnerships. An old investment may also bring in unexpected wealth today. You may also win a legal battle which will reflect in your financial status. The first half of the day is not auspicious to try the luck in stock and speculative business. 

 

Virgo Health Horoscope Today 

You are free from major medical issues today and children will recover from viral fever, sore throat, and digestion issues. Senior natives need to take medicines on time and must consult a doctor for even minor ailments. Those who have asthma may have breathing issues. In case you are planning a vacation, pack a medical kit with all the needed medicines. This will work out, especially in hilly terrains. 

 

 Virgo Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  •  Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  •  Symbol: Virgin maiden
  •  Element: Earth
  •  Body Part: Intestine
  •  Sign Ruler: Mercury
  •  Lucky Day: Wednesday
  •  Lucky Color: Gray
  •  Lucky Number: 7
  •  Lucky Stone: Sapphire

 

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts stable health
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On