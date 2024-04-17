Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2024 predicts stable health

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, a happy love life along with a successful professional one makes your day A happy love life along with a successful professional one makes your day. Handle every health issue on a positive note and enjoy financial prosperity. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17,2024: Today is good in terms of health.

The love life will be fabulous today and you will see multiple opportunities to prove your mettle at the office. Today is good in terms of health. Though you will see financial prosperity, ensure you keep control over the expenditure.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Some troubles may interrupt the smooth flow of romance in the first part of the day. It is crucial to have control over emotions today. Do not lose the temper that may lead to chaos in the love affair. Your partner prefers more open communication. You may also come across the ex-flame which may again turn into a new affair. Rekindle the old love which may bring in the past happiness.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be prepared for an interview as you may get a call today. Job seekers may expect a positive response. Face the interview panel with confidence and express your opinions without fear. Some Virgos will have a tight schedule where clients will also be happy with your performance. Businessmen dealing with gold, textiles, electronics, and stationary items will see good returns. Some government employees will have a location change.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Handle money with care. Though you will see prosperity, it is wise to save for the rainy day. You need to control the expenditure and professional assistance is a great idea for money management. Businessmen would get funds from new partnerships. An old investment may also bring in unexpected wealth today. You may also win a legal battle which will reflect in your financial status. The first half of the day is not auspicious to try the luck in stock and speculative business.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You are free from major medical issues today and children will recover from viral fever, sore throat, and digestion issues. Senior natives need to take medicines on time and must consult a doctor for even minor ailments. Those who have asthma may have breathing issues. In case you are planning a vacation, pack a medical kit with all the needed medicines. This will work out, especially in hilly terrains.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)