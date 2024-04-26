Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 advises safe investments

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, – Be careful while talking Settle the disputes in the love life and spend time with the lover. Your professional attitude is crucial to success at the job. Prosperity will also bless you. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024: Settle the disputes in the love life and spend time with the lover.

Be ready to embrace surprises in the love life. Though challenges will be there, professional life is productive today. Financial success is followed by good health.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your lover will recognize the affection and this is reflected in the relationship. Be committed to the lover and also avoid arguments. Today is not good to engage in unpleasant conversations. Your lover may get approval from the family for marriage and may inform you about the same. Or maybe your parents and elders will agree to the relationship. Some females may go back to their ex-lover which will also bring in happiness.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

There is no imminent trouble in the profession but some gossip mongers at the workplace can conspire against you. Be focused on your job and you will succeed in accomplishing all assigned tasks. IT, healthcare, hospitality, civil engineering, and media professionals will see new opportunities today. Those who are in the service and government sectors can expect new tasks. Some entrepreneurs may face issues from authorities related to policies and it is good to resolve them today. Partnerships are good for business expansion; ensure you are dealing with fair players.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will impact the day. However, be careful about the expenditure. You should not get into a dispute over a property. Avoid investment in speculative business. However, the day is good for buying gold, vehicles, and property. Fixed deposits and mutual funds are safe investment options of the day. You may also win a legal case related to the property today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Though the general health is good, Virgos with a history of cardiac illness needs to be extremely cautious today. Do not bring the office pressure to home and spend more time with the family this evening. Seniors should avoid lifting heavy objects. Have a healthy diet free from oil and grease. Be positive in attitude and stay in the company of people you love.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)