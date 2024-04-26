 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 advises safe investments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 advises safe investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 26, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for April 26, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Prosperity will also bless you.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, – Be careful while talking

Settle the disputes in the love life and spend time with the lover. Your professional attitude is crucial to success at the job. Prosperity will also bless you.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024: Settle the disputes in the love life and spend time with the lover.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024: Settle the disputes in the love life and spend time with the lover.

Be ready to embrace surprises in the love life. Though challenges will be there, professional life is productive today. Financial success is followed by good health.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your lover will recognize the affection and this is reflected in the relationship. Be committed to the lover and also avoid arguments. Today is not good to engage in unpleasant conversations. Your lover may get approval from the family for marriage and may inform you about the same. Or maybe your parents and elders will agree to the relationship. Some females may go back to their ex-lover which will also bring in happiness.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

There is no imminent trouble in the profession but some gossip mongers at the workplace can conspire against you. Be focused on your job and you will succeed in accomplishing all assigned tasks. IT, healthcare, hospitality, civil engineering, and media professionals will see new opportunities today. Those who are in the service and government sectors can expect new tasks. Some entrepreneurs may face issues from authorities related to policies and it is good to resolve them today. Partnerships are good for business expansion; ensure you are dealing with fair players.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will impact the day. However, be careful about the expenditure. You should not get into a dispute over a property. Avoid investment in speculative business. However, the day is good for buying gold, vehicles, and property. Fixed deposits and mutual funds are safe investment options of the day. You may also win a legal case related to the property today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Though the general health is good, Virgos with a history of cardiac illness needs to be extremely cautious today. Do not bring the office pressure to home and spend more time with the family this evening. Seniors should avoid lifting heavy objects. Have a healthy diet free from oil and grease. Be positive in attitude and stay in the company of people you love.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 advises safe investments
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On