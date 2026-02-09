Virgo Horoscope Today for February 9, 2026: The commitment at the workplace may be questioned by a coworker

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle tremors with a positive note The relationship demands a mature attitude. Avoid arguments at the workplace and focus on productivity. There will also be prosperity and good health today. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Avoid all arguments in a relationship and treat your partner with affection. The challenges at the office will make you stronger. Financial happiness will be there. Pay attention to the lifestyle.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today The love affair will be creative. Spare time for the partner. Some relationships will see new directions today. The second half of the day is good to make the final call on marriage, and you may also introduce the lover to the family to get the consent. Single natives may come across an interesting person in the second part of the day. Some married females will have turbulence in the family life over ego. It is good to rope in seniors to settle the issue.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today The commitment at the workplace will be questioned by a coworker. This may upset you. There will also be trouble over your relationship with a senior or the team leader. Chefs, healthcare professionals, IT professionals, automobile engineers, and scientists may go abroad. You need to skip office politics and also be careful while expressing your opinions at team meetings. Some responsibilities will lead to career growth in the second part of the day. Businessmen will be successful in clearing most issues associated with policies.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today No major financial issue will disrupt the day. You will see good income from previous investments, and this will also help in buying a property. Be careful while lending a big amount to someone, as you may face trouble getting it back on time. Today is also a good day to donate money to charity causes. Traders will resolve tax-related issues today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today Pay attention to the lifestyle. Seniors may have sleep-related issues that may require medical attention. Those who are travelling must have all basic medicines packed in a kit. It is also good to have a balanced diet rich in nutrients and vitamins. Those who have diabetes must start exercising. You may also develop viral infections today, and this will disturb your day.

Virgo Sign Attributes Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

