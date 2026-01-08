Edit Profile
    Virgo Horoscope Today for January 8, 2026: Your official decisions should be based on analysis and not on emotions

    Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: The second part of the day is good for attending job interviews.

    Published on: Jan 08, 2026 4:06 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Learn to tackle worries

    Keep the love life productive and engaging. Take up new tasks at work that test your professional mettle today. You need to pay attention to your health today.

    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Today, both office and personal life are productive. Your successful financial status will help you make crucial decisions. Health demands attention.

    Virgo Love Horoscope Today

    Do not dig into the past, and also provide personal space for the lover. Be careful not to hurt the feelings, and even while having disagreements, you are expected to value the opinions of your lover. Timely gifts and celebrations can further boost the relationship. Some natives will win the support of parents, and marriage will also be on the cards. Married male natives must avoid office romance, which may impact both their personal and professional lives today.

    Virgo Career Horoscope Today

    Be careful while expressing opinions at team meetings. Some of your words may be mistaken by the seniors. Your official decisions should be based on analysis and not act based on emotions. The second part of the day is good for attending job interviews. You may also settle a client-related issue to prove your proficiency at the workplace. Lawyers, academicians, judges, receptionists, and bankers will work overtime. Some professionals will also succeed in receiving a new offer letter.

    Virgo Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in. This will help you renovate or buy a new house. Some female natives will have income from additional sources, which makes it easy to buy electronic appliances. You may also donate money for charity purposes. Businessmen will be in a condition to make good financial decisions. Today is a good day to invest in the stock market.

    Virgo Health Horoscope Today

    Ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life. You should also be careful about your diet. Some seniors will develop breathing-related illnesses, and this will require medical attention. There can be infections and allergies, and children will also develop eye-related issues in the first half of the day. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. You must also be careful if you have trouble breathing.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Gray
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

