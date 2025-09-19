Virgo Horoscope Today for September 19, 2025: An auspicous time for property investment

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love risks Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be comfortable in the love affair and settle all existing issues. Ensure you meet the professional requirements and also prefer safe investment options.

Be sincere in love, and this will help troubleshoot the issues in life. Look for more opportunities to prove your mettle at work. Though you are good in terms of wealth, minor health issues exist.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will witness minor issues in the first part of the day. Your lover may start an argument, but you need not respond to it. Avoid all types of confrontations. Egos must be kept out of the love affair, and you should also be ready to have a proper discussion over the future. Single females can expect a proposal today, especially in the second part of the day. Married male natives should not get entangled in an office romance that can lead to chaos in their family life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the responsibilities assigned, and this will help you grow in your career. Some female managers will have a tough time handling male team members, but with smart tactics, you will accomplish it. You may also appear for job interviews with confidence, as you may be hired with a good package. Those who are into business will have new ideas today and launch them without apprehension. There will be no shortage of funds as clients and partners will provide financial aid.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

A previous investment will come in your favor. You may go ahead with the idea to buy or sell a property. Consider buying electronic appliances or even a vehicle today. Have a good day, where you will repay all pending dues and will also plan a vacation abroad. Make payments for hotel reservations today. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters, while you can also consider expanding the trade to new territories.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Some health issues will exist. You will have trouble with breathing issues, and those who are having respiratory issues in the first part of the day must consult a doctor. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues, but things will be settled down in a short time. If you make any travel plans, ensure the first-aid box is with you.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)