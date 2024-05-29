Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024 predicts a blooming love life

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be a cool dude today! Your love life will bloom today. Look for safer options to invest money. Professional success is another highlight of the day. Your health is also fine. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2024: Your health is also fine.

Keep your love life free from arguments and pamper the partner to have the best moments in the relationship. A hectic schedule at the office will not affect mental and physical health. You are also prosperous but saving money should be the priority.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Keep your heart open and hope high as someone may walk straight into your heart and your life to make it even more beautiful. Some Virgos will enjoy spending time with the lover but ensure you don’t delve into the past. Be sensitive towards the emotions of your lover today. Consider taking the relationship to the next level and pamper the partner with a surprise gift or a romantic dinner where you may discuss the future. Married females may conceive today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while expressing your opinion at team meetings. A senior coworker may raise an objection which may hurt your ego. However, do not respond as your priority is to accomplish the task today. Banking and accounting professionals should be careful about the final figures today. New opportunities in business may come in and based on them, try expanding your turf. Maybe, you will find new partnerships and this will also work out for good.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will cause chaos in life. However, it is wise to be careful about investments. Continue shopping for electronic items and gold. But speculative business is not a safe option to invest in today. Some females will be a part of property disputes within the family. Look for safer options to invest money which also includes mutual funds.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You may develop minor breath-related issues today. Avoid dusty areas and also stay away from heavy exercises. Some seniors will complain about sleep-related disorders. Yoga and meditation can help in controlling chest-related issues. Stay healthy today by having a balanced diet rich in proteins, nutrients, and vitamins. Those who suffer from heart and lung ailments need to be sure to not miss the medication.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)