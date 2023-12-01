close_game
Virgo Monthly Horoscope for December 2023 predicts exciting changes

Virgo Monthly Horoscope for December 2023 predicts exciting changes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 01, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo monthly horoscope for December 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. When it comes to money, it's a month to practice financial prudence.

Virgo – 23rd August to 22nd September

Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, Navigating the Highs and Lows with Grace

December brings a mixed bag of emotions and challenges for Virgos, but nothing you can't handle. Keep an eye on your finances and stay proactive in addressing health concerns.

Virgo Monthly Horoscope for November, 2023: Welcome to the last month of the year, dear Virgo!

Welcome to the last month of the year, dear Virgo! December kicks off with Mercury's influence stirring emotions and amplifying sensitivity in all aspects of life. The vibe is introspective, favoring inner work, recharging, and self-awareness. Meanwhile, Mars brings a feisty element to your professional front, urging you to stand up and lead the pack. So, strap in, and take the lead in your story, the stars are your guide.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Month:

Single Virgos may stumble upon unexpected romantic prospects in the most mundane situations. On the other hand, coupled Virgos might find this period as the perfect opportunity to reignite the spark and rediscover mutual interests. Communication is vital to resolve conflicts, clear misunderstandings and strengthen bonds.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Month:

At the career front, December promises exciting changes and growth opportunities for Virgos. Despite minor roadblocks and tensions, it's important not to get deterred or doubt your abilities. Uranus might stimulate unconventional ideas that can give your work an edge, providing you're open to stepping out of your comfort zone.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Month:

When it comes to money, December is a month to practice financial prudence. Neptune’s presence could muddle clarity, leading to unwise expenditures. Instead of succumbing to impulse buying, consider crafting a thoughtful budget to curb spending and improve savings.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Month:

For Virgos, the December health forecast stresses on self-care and mental health. You might find yourself experiencing bouts of stress and anxiety owing to professional and personal happenings. Meditation, regular exercise, and nutritious eating are highly recommended.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

