Virgo Season 2026: An astrologer explains why clarity matters more than wishful thinking
Virgo season is commonly described as a period that encourages practical thinking, organisation and attention to details. Let's read what an expert has to say.
Virgo season began on August 22, 2026, and will continue until September 22, 2026. In astrology, this period is often associated with observation, organisation and discernment.
As the Sun moves through Virgo, you may feel drawn to sort things out, clear your space or finally deal with something you have been putting off. For astrologer and physician Judy Tsafrir, Virgo season can also offer a lesson in seeing relationships more clearly.
In a recent Instagram post shared ahead of Virgo season, Judy described discernment as one of Virgo's strengths. She encouraged people to pay attention to patterns in someone's behaviour rather than explaining away actions that repeatedly hurt or disappoint them.
Her message offers a different way to approach Virgo season. Instead of seeing it only as a time to organise your life, you can use its symbolism as a prompt to look honestly at what is happening around you.
What does Virgo season mean in astrology?
In Western astrology, Virgo is an earth sign linked with Mercury, the planet linked with communication and thinking. Virgo season is commonly described as a period that encourages practical thinking, organisation and attention to details.
Also Read Mercury RetrogradeDo you know there’s a phase after Mercury Retrograde ends? An expert shares its effect
Astrologers often contrast Virgo's focus on details with the broader, more emotional themes associated with the signs that come before it.
That makes Virgo season a natural point for reflection. You can ask yourself what is working, what keeps repeating and what you may have been overlooking.
Why does discernment matter during Virgo season?
Tsafrir's post focuses on a simple but uncomfortable idea: sometimes you already have enough information to understand a situation.
You may notice that someone repeatedly breaks promises, crosses a boundary or treats you differently from how they say they will. Yet you might keep explaining the behaviour away because you hope things will change.
From Tsafrir's astrological perspective, Virgo's lesson is to pay attention to those patterns. That does not mean assuming the worst about everyone. It means giving yourself permission to notice what is actually happening.
Virgo season and setting boundaries
Astrology often describes Virgo through themes such as order, precision and discernment. Tsafrir extends that symbolism into relationships, suggesting that clarity can become a form of self-care.
For spiritual seekers, the Virgo season can be approached as a practice of honest observation. You do not have to become critical or suspicious. You can stay compassionate while also accepting what you see.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More