 Weekly Horoscope Aries, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts positive developments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Aries, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts positive developments

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 26, 2024 12:00 AM IST

Read Aries weekly horoscope for May 26- June 01, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. A strong love life is the catchword of the week.

Aries - (21st March to 19th April)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in no miracles but in yourself

A strong love life is the catchword of the week. Overcome the crisis in the love affair and also display the best at the office. Make crucial monetary decisions.

Weekly Horoscope Aries, May 26-June 1, 2024: Troubleshoot every issue in the love affair with extreme care.
Weekly Horoscope Aries, May 26-June 1, 2024: Troubleshoot every issue in the love affair with extreme care.

Troubleshoot every issue in the love affair with extreme care. Professional challenges will be there but you will handle them comfortably. Settle the financial issues with extreme attention. Health is good.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

You may be serious about the relationship but some vested interests may play a game to scathe the love affair. Beware of such attempts and also ensure you maintain open communication with the lover. This is more crucial in long-distance love affairs. Be sincere in your approach and resolve every problem before it goes out of hand. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of parents. Single Aries natives may also fall in love.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

No major professional issue will give you a bad time. However, be diplomatic at work and also ensure you look for more opportunities to display your talent. Female managers or team leaders will have a tough time handling the team as many employees will not be ready to accept your instructions. There will be a slight issue related to performance that may be noticed by the client. The second part of the week is also good to attend job interviews.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful about the expenditure. Though wealth will come in, the priority is to save for the bad day. You may go ahead with the purchase of electronic devices and home appliances but professional guidance is helpful in crucial investment decisions. A sibling would need financial help and you may provide it. Some Libras may need to pay tuition fees for the child studying abroad.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be in good shape. There will be relief from ailments and some seniors will also be discharged from the hospital. You must be careful about your diet. Have plenty of water and skip junk food this week to stay fit. Follow all rules while driving and also while riding a two-wheeler. Some Aries natives will have breathing issues and giving up smoking is the best solution.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Aries, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts positive developments
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On