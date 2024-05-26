Weekly Horoscope Aries, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts positive developments

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in no miracles but in yourself A strong love life is the catchword of the week. Overcome the crisis in the love affair and also display the best at the office. Make crucial monetary decisions. Weekly Horoscope Aries, May 26-June 1, 2024: Troubleshoot every issue in the love affair with extreme care.

Troubleshoot every issue in the love affair with extreme care. Professional challenges will be there but you will handle them comfortably. Settle the financial issues with extreme attention. Health is good.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

You may be serious about the relationship but some vested interests may play a game to scathe the love affair. Beware of such attempts and also ensure you maintain open communication with the lover. This is more crucial in long-distance love affairs. Be sincere in your approach and resolve every problem before it goes out of hand. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of parents. Single Aries natives may also fall in love.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

No major professional issue will give you a bad time. However, be diplomatic at work and also ensure you look for more opportunities to display your talent. Female managers or team leaders will have a tough time handling the team as many employees will not be ready to accept your instructions. There will be a slight issue related to performance that may be noticed by the client. The second part of the week is also good to attend job interviews.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful about the expenditure. Though wealth will come in, the priority is to save for the bad day. You may go ahead with the purchase of electronic devices and home appliances but professional guidance is helpful in crucial investment decisions. A sibling would need financial help and you may provide it. Some Libras may need to pay tuition fees for the child studying abroad.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be in good shape. There will be relief from ailments and some seniors will also be discharged from the hospital. You must be careful about your diet. Have plenty of water and skip junk food this week to stay fit. Follow all rules while driving and also while riding a two-wheeler. Some Aries natives will have breathing issues and giving up smoking is the best solution.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)