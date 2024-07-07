Weekly Horoscope Cancer, July 7-13, 2024 predicts your luck with pearls

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in poetic justice Stay happy in the relationship and ensure you settle the issues of the past. Keep the professional life productive and active. Prosperity too exists this week. Weekly Horoscope Cancer, July 7-13, 2024: Settle the chaos in the relationship to have a happy love life.

Settle the chaos in the relationship to have a happy love life. Take up new tasks to give the best results in work. Wealth will be at your side and no major medical issues will also affect your routine life.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Look for pleasant romantic moments. Spend more time with the partner but ensure you don’t get into unpleasant conversations. The first part of the week is good to settle the troubles of the past. Some Cancer natives will introduce the lover to the family and get approval. Married natives have higher chances of getting conceived. You may also meet up with an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair. Single Cancer natives will meet someone special to propose and get a positive response.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Continue the discipline and commitment at work. New responsibilities will knock on the door. Take up new tasks without hesitation and present your opinion at meetings. A coworker may be unhappy over your growth and may also try creating issues for you. Overcome this crisis diplomatically. Some clients will request especially for your service which will reflect your significance in the team. Those who plan to move abroad for higher studies will have good news.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Monetary success exists in the life. Consider smart investments and ensure you have a proper financial plan. Do not spend a big amount on luxury items and spare money for a rainy day. Some long pending dues will be cleared and you will be in a condition to buy a new property or a vehicle this week. A celebration at home will happen soon and you must have enough money in the coffers.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will impact the routine life. You will be free from major ailments but some females may complain about migraine, sore throats, or digestion issues. Viral fever and infection in the eyes will also be common. Practice yoga and do some light exercises in the morning. If you are keen to quit smoking, do it this week you will be successful.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)