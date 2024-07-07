Weekly Horoscope Cancer, July 7-13, 2024 predicts your luck with pearls
Read Cancer weekly horoscope for July 7-13, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Prosperity too exists this week.
Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in poetic justice
Stay happy in the relationship and ensure you settle the issues of the past. Keep the professional life productive and active. Prosperity too exists this week.
Settle the chaos in the relationship to have a happy love life. Take up new tasks to give the best results in work. Wealth will be at your side and no major medical issues will also affect your routine life.
Cancer Love Horoscope This Week
Look for pleasant romantic moments. Spend more time with the partner but ensure you don’t get into unpleasant conversations. The first part of the week is good to settle the troubles of the past. Some Cancer natives will introduce the lover to the family and get approval. Married natives have higher chances of getting conceived. You may also meet up with an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair. Single Cancer natives will meet someone special to propose and get a positive response.
Cancer Career Horoscope This Week
Continue the discipline and commitment at work. New responsibilities will knock on the door. Take up new tasks without hesitation and present your opinion at meetings. A coworker may be unhappy over your growth and may also try creating issues for you. Overcome this crisis diplomatically. Some clients will request especially for your service which will reflect your significance in the team. Those who plan to move abroad for higher studies will have good news.
Cancer Money Horoscope This Week
Monetary success exists in the life. Consider smart investments and ensure you have a proper financial plan. Do not spend a big amount on luxury items and spare money for a rainy day. Some long pending dues will be cleared and you will be in a condition to buy a new property or a vehicle this week. A celebration at home will happen soon and you must have enough money in the coffers.
Cancer Health Horoscope This Week
No major medical issue will impact the routine life. You will be free from major ailments but some females may complain about migraine, sore throats, or digestion issues. Viral fever and infection in the eyes will also be common. Practice yoga and do some light exercises in the morning. If you are keen to quit smoking, do it this week you will be successful.
Cancer Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
- Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
- Symbol: Crab
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Stomach & Breast
- Sign Ruler: Moon
- Lucky Day: Monday
- Lucky Color: White
- Lucky Number: 2
- Lucky Stone: Pearl
Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope