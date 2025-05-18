Weekly Horoscope Cancer, May 18-24, 2025 predicts no health issues

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in morals Consider open communication in the love affair and this will help you stay happy. Be careful while taking up new responsibilities. Do not overspend this week. Cancer Weekly Horoscope from May 18-24, 2025: Do not overspend this week.(Freepik)

There will be happiness in the relationship and you will also succeed in meeting the professional expectations. Both wealth and health will be at your side.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

You may expect turbulence in the love affair. Open communication is crucial to keep the love affair alive. Some words you use during the arguments may upset the lover and you should also be careful while discussing past love affairs with the spouse. You will see changes in the marriage life and some females may get conceived by the middle of the week. Single male natives may come across a new person but wait for a few days to propose.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Your discipline at work will win the appreciation of seniors. Joining a start-up will be beneficial in your career as you may get more chances to prove your mettle. You may come up with innovative concepts that will rev up your profile. Some professionals who are into finance, banking, and accounting will see new options to grow in their careers. You will find new business partners but ensure you know them well before you sign crucial deals. Not all partnerships will be good and be careful before you make crucial decisions.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

There will be wealth coming and you will also be happy to settle all monetary issues with a friend or a sibling. Females may buy a new property while children will require money for education purposes. You are good to invest in the stock market or in mutual funds. Some female natives will inherit a part of the family property.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issues will come up. However, there will be minor issues related to bones and some children will also develop viral fever, sore throat, digestion issues, and pain in the mouth. Keep a tab on your diet and ensure your menu has more leaf vegetables and fruits. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)