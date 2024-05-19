Weekly Horoscope Cancer, May 19-25, 2024 predicts marriage on the cards

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Your commitment will lead to positive results Weekly Horoscope Cancer, May 19-25, 2024. Enjoy prosperity that will also help in crucial decision-making.

Ensure you stay happy in your love life. Be productive at work and look for more possibilities. No major financial or health issues will trouble you this week.

The relationship will be robust. Consider major decisions at work. Enjoy prosperity that will also help in crucial decision-making. Health is also good this week.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Look for more options to strengthen your relationship. Despite minor tremors, no major hiccup will be there and you both will share emotions by spending more time together. Do not let a third person dictate things in the love affair which can also lead to chaotic situations. Some married girls may get conceived and those who have issues with the spouse’s family need to discuss it to resolve issues amicably. Marriage is also on the cards.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Avoid office politics and ensure your focus is on the job. You’ll see the results sooner. New tasks may demand additional effort. Your discipline will invite appreciation. You may expect a hike in salary or a change in role at the job. Those who are in the notice period can expect an offer letter in the first half of the week. Those who are into IT will see opportunities abroad. Authors will have work published while lawyers, chefs, and bankers will also be productive this week.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Consider major monetary decisions that will do wonders in your personal life. You will see wealth coming in and you should also consider saving it. Some previous investments will turn into financial success. You may settle a monetary dispute with a sibling. You will repay a loan while the second half of the week is good for donating to charity.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

You may expect minor infections affecting the eyes or nose. However, the general health will be good. Those who have diabetes may require visiting a doctor in the first half of the week. Some female Libras may develop throat infections and viral fever. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)