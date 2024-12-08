Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, December 8 to 14, 2024 good investments
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 14, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. You may also clear a bank loan this week.
Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, ideals guide you
Excel both in love and job. Do not let egos hamper your professional life. Financial success is backed by good health. You may also clear a bank loan this week.
Despite the challenges at work, you will be successful in meeting the expectations. Love unconditionally and your partner will recognize your feelings. Look for smart monetary investments while health is also good.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
Look for some moments in love this week. Ensure you spend more time with the lover and understand the emotions to be creative and productive. The first part of the week is good to propose and you may express your feelings without inhibition. Do not let personal egos dictate things in the relationship. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the wedding relationship as this can seriously impact your married life.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
Continue your commitment at work. You may expect a hike in salary or promotion. Seniors and team leaders may invite the ire of the management. Some female natives can be victims of office politics. Those who have interviews lined up for this week will crack them without much difficulty. Academicians, botanists, bankers, and lawyers will see new opportunities this week. Businessmen will see new opportunities to augment the trade and some entrepreneurs will also venture to territories abroad.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
Financial success will help you accomplish many long pending goals this week. You may invest in real estate or buy a vehicle. A bank loan will be cleared while businessmen will find promoters to raise funds. Some females will invest in the stock market and speculative business which will bring in good returns in the coming days. Businessmen will receive funds for further business expansion, especially to newer territories.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
Those who have chest or heart-related issues may develop complications this week. Some females will have oral health issues while children may also have bruises while playing. Pregnant females must be careful while taking part in adventure activities. Some natives may also develop throat infections and viral fever this week.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
