Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, December 8 to 14, 2024 good investments

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, ideals guide you Excel both in love and job. Do not let egos hamper your professional life. Financial success is backed by good health. You may also clear a bank loan this week. Capricorn Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 14 2024: You may also clear a bank loan this week.

Despite the challenges at work, you will be successful in meeting the expectations. Love unconditionally and your partner will recognize your feelings. Look for smart monetary investments while health is also good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Look for some moments in love this week. Ensure you spend more time with the lover and understand the emotions to be creative and productive. The first part of the week is good to propose and you may express your feelings without inhibition. Do not let personal egos dictate things in the relationship. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the wedding relationship as this can seriously impact your married life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Continue your commitment at work. You may expect a hike in salary or promotion. Seniors and team leaders may invite the ire of the management. Some female natives can be victims of office politics. Those who have interviews lined up for this week will crack them without much difficulty. Academicians, botanists, bankers, and lawyers will see new opportunities this week. Businessmen will see new opportunities to augment the trade and some entrepreneurs will also venture to territories abroad.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Financial success will help you accomplish many long pending goals this week. You may invest in real estate or buy a vehicle. A bank loan will be cleared while businessmen will find promoters to raise funds. Some females will invest in the stock market and speculative business which will bring in good returns in the coming days. Businessmen will receive funds for further business expansion, especially to newer territories.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have chest or heart-related issues may develop complications this week. Some females will have oral health issues while children may also have bruises while playing. Pregnant females must be careful while taking part in adventure activities. Some natives may also develop throat infections and viral fever this week.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)