Sun, Oct 26, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, October 26-November 1, 2025: Find these turmoils in your relationship

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 26, 2025 06:43 am IST

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: Professional success is followed by positive health and wealth.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep your plan B ready

Expect a happy love life & professional success. You may take up new tasks at the workplace. You will also succeed in clearing the financial dues this week.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Maintain a strong love relationship where your attitude is crucial. Professional success is followed by positive health and wealth.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Your romantic life will see ups and downs this week. Single natives will fall in love this week. There will also be hiccups in the form of a third person, which you need to control. Some relationships that are on the verge of breakup will be back on track. Communication is crucial this week in the relationship, and you both must also support each other in personal and professional endeavors. You may also plan a vacation together or spend the evenings discussing the future.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful about the deadlines at the workplace. A senior may question your integrity, which may mentally upset you. Do not be apprehensive at team meetings and express your opinion freely. You may also give feedback, which will brighten your chances of a hike in the role and salary. Your relationship with government authorities needs to be cordial to have smooth business activities. The first half of the week is not good for business, and entrepreneurs will see fortune only in the latter half of the week.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

You will have a rise in your salary, which will be reflected in your bank account. This can improve your lifestyle. Consider financially helping a needy friend or sibling. Avoid major arguments related to property within the family. You may also buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle this week. Those who are into business will find good sources of funding.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

The general health will be good, and no major illness will trouble you. However, minor infections can lower energy. Females may develop gynecological issues, and some children will complain about oral health issues. Those who are suffering from hypertension should also be extra careful. You should also be careful about your diet. You should also give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
