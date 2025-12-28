Weekly Horoscope Gemini, December 28, 2025 - January 3, 2026: You must be careful making statements at the office
Gemini Weekly Horoscope: Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper in the first part of the week.
Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Your confidence makes things happen
Be sincere in the love relationship, and this will help you overcome tremors associated with communication. Your productivity is also positive this week.
Keep the love relationship intact with open communication and discipline. No professional issue will impact productivity this week. Wealth is at your side. However, health may develop minor issues.
Gemini Love Horoscope This Week
Express love unconditionally. This will reflect in your personal and professional life. Some troubles may exist in long-distance relationships, and you may resolve them through open discussion. You should also be careful not to invade the personal space of your partner this week. Spend more time with the lover and always praise the partner for success in both personal and official achievements. Married natives should not get entangled in an office romance.
Gemini Career Horoscope This Week
Do not bring office politics to the workplace, which may seriously impact your productivity and goodwill. Be careful while giving suggestions at team meetings. You must also be careful making statements at the office, as some words may be distorted by a coworker to show you in a poor light. Maintain discipline and also show no hesitation to take up new projects. Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper in the first part of the week. Students will clear examinations, and some government employees will also see a location change.
Gemini Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in. However, expenditure should be under control. You may also spend money to book tickets for a holiday abroad with your family. Some natives will be curious to invest in the stock market, which is also a good option to have good returns. A sibling will be in financial need, and you may provide the support. Females will need money for medical expenses at home.
Gemini Health Horoscope This Week
Minor health issues may happen. Those who have cardiac or lung-related ailments may develop complications. Ensure you wear a helmet while riding a bike. Athletes and sports persons may develop minor injuries in the second part of the week. It is also fair to stick to a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins. Have more vegetables and fruits this week.
Gemini Sign Attributes
- Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
- Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
- Symbol: Twins
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Arms & Lungs
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Silver
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Emerald
Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
