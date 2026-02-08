Weekly Horoscope Gemini, February 8-14, 2026: Academic success is on the horizon

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep a distance from troubles Keep the love affair creative and engaging. The official life demands more focus this week. Be careful about financial expenditure. Health issues can upset you. Gemini Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Settle the love-related issues and also have a productive professional life. Do not compromise on health. Wealth may give you a tough time this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week Your love life will see minor turbulence. Keep your tone down while having arguments and ensure you don’t hurt your partner's emotions of the partner. You both must support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Some love affairs will have a positive twist with the support of parents. Single females may expect a proposal, and those who have had a break-up in the recent past will also be happy to have someone interesting.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week Continue your commitment in your professional life. Bankers, financial managers, accountants, botanists, lawyers, and copywriters will have a tough schedule. You may see new opportunities in the middle of the week and can confidently attend the interview. You may also require keeping a distance from office politics that may seriously impact productivity. Some students will attend competitive examinations to clear them. Those who are attempting higher studies will have good news.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week Minor financial issues will come up. This may stop you from making luxury purchases. While investing is a nice decision, stay away from real estate, as this is not the right time for that. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market, as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Traders will also require settling issues with the authorities.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week Maintain a balanced office and personal life. You need to spend more time with the family. This week is a good time to join a gym. There can be minor issues associated with the eyes. You may make exercise a part of the routine. Skip sugar and also food items rich in oil and grease. Instead, have a balanced diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Some children will complain about oral health issues, while seniors may have pain at joints.

Gemini Sign Attributes Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)