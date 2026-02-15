Edit Profile
    Weekly Horoscope Leo, February 15-21, 2026: Expect steady action and growth by the weekend

    Leo Weekly Horoscope: At work, take visible responsibility for one clear goal and show how you will reach it.

    Published on: Feb 15, 2026 4:04 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, bold opportunities encourage steady action and growth

    Leo Weekly Horoscope: Read out the astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    This week offers clear chances to try new tasks, gain confidence, and connect with helpful people who support your goals and plans and steady focus.

    Your energy supports steady progress toward visible goals. Take practical steps and accept friendly offers of help. Choose projects that align with values and communicate honestly. Avoid over commitment; focus on completion rather than many starts. Small bold choices set a steady path and bring results.

    Leo Love Horoscope This Week
    You feel warm and open to sharing lighthearted moments with a partner. Show sincere interest, ask about small daily concerns, and offer genuine praise. Singles might find pleasant company while volunteering or joining a class. Keep plans simple and avoid dramatic displays. Trust grows through reliable kindness and joyful shared tasks. Let laughter and steady attention deepen your bond.

    Leo Career Horoscope This Week
    At work, take visible responsibility for one clear goal and show how you will reach it. Communicate progress often and ask for needed feedback. Reasonable risk backed by facts can open a new role or extra responsibility. Support colleagues when they struggle and accept praise with modesty. Manage time well to meet deadlines, so your steady effort becomes obvious to leaders. Track wins in a neat list to show steady progress during meetings regularly, too.

    Leo Money Horoscope This Week
    Money matters look stable if you plan carefully. Create a short list of top priorities before spending, and save a fixed small portion from each payment. Watch for a chance to earn a little extra from a hobby or service. Avoid flashy purchases; focus on long term value. Small, regular saving habits increase comfort and future options. Set one clear small saving goal and use a simple jar or account to collect funds each week.

    Leo Health Horoscope This Week
    Your body and mind benefit from active balance. Add short bursts of exercise like quick walks or playful movement to lift spirit and strength. Sleep routine matters: go to bed on time and avoid late screens. Eat light, nourishing meals and drink water frequently. If stress rises, try steady breathing and simple stretching to remain calm throughout busy days.

    ﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

