Weekly Horoscope Leo, November 17 to 23, 2024 predicts a job appraisal soon

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, challenges will make you stronger Look for memorable moments in the relationship. Value hard work and ensure you meet the requirements at the office. Handle wealth carefully & health is normal. Leo Weekly Horoscope Today, November 17 to 23, 2024: Spend money wisely while health is also good this week.

Explore the best in your romantic life. Despite minor challenges, you will succeed in meeting the official goals. Spend money wisely while health is also good this week.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Devote more time for the relationship and value the opinions of the lover. Your presence will bring happiness to the partner. Ensure you don’t delve into the past that may hurt the lover. The first part of the week is good to propose and if you have already found someone special, express your feelings to bring happiness to life. There can be new twists including meeting up the ex-flame or going back to an old relationship.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Minor challenges will be there in the career and it is crucial to meet the deadlines. Some tasks will demand you to travel while your attitude is crucial at team meetings. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the week is a good option. Some innovative ideas will be approved by the clients and this will work in your favor. An appraisal is also on the way. Businessmen can make crucial decisions and go ahead with their plan to invest in a new business.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in from different sources but your priority should be to save for the rainy day. Do not spend a high amount on shopping but you can consider gold as a good source of investment. A medical emergency at home would need you to spend a big amount. Ensure you have proper guidance while trying your fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

No serious health issue will disturb you this week. However, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. Maintain a balanced office and personal life this week. Avoid eating oily food and food from outside

often, as it may affect your health and may deviate from the health plan you have set for yourself.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)