Weekly Horoscope Leo, October 26-November 1, 2025: Good returns from old investments
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your goals straight
Despite minor issues, the love life will be productive this week. Take up new opportunities at work to prove your diligence. Wealth is also positive this week.
Resolve the relationship issues with a confident attitude. Financially, you are good, and a professional life will give you opportunities to grow. Minor health issues may come up.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week
Do not impose your opinion on the partner and stay away from extramarital affairs. Being stubborn can kill a relationship, and you must be more flexible in it. Don’t hesitate to apologize when you are in the wrong. Single natives will find a partner, but promises should be made after a detailed study of the person. Some love affairs may turn toxic and you need to be careful to come out of it.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week
Handle problems diplomatically and always ensure you handle all crucial tasks diligently. There can be occasions when you may lose your temper at the workplace, but this needs to be controlled. You should also show the initiative to take up new tasks with tight deadlines that will work in your favor in the coming days. Businessmen will be happy to find new partners, especially in the first part of the week. Your relationship with government authorities needs to be cordial to have smooth business activities.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week
You will see good returns from previous investments. This will help you settle the dues and will even motivate you to invest in the stock market. You can do long-pending tasks like renovation of a home or buying gold, or diamond ornaments. The second part of the week is good for buying electronic appliances and even a new house. Businessmen aspiring to make partnerships will be happy to meet new people willing to invest in the trade.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week
You need to be careful about your lifestyle. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Cut down the intake of fat and oil. Instead, consume more fruits and leafy vegetables. Be careful while taking part in adventure sports, including mountain biking and underwater activities. Minor natives are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip, as minor injuries may happen.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
