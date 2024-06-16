Weekly Horoscope Libra, June 16-22, 2024 predicts positive outcomes
Read Libra weekly horoscope for June 16-22, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Financially you will be stable but pay attention to your health.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you know to sail through tides
Go for smart ways to settle the love issues of the past. Bring out the best at work for career growth. There will be a good inflow of wealth this week.
Overcome the professional challenges to be successful in your career. You are committed to love and this will bring in good results. Financially you will be stable but pay attention to your health.
Libra Love Horoscope This Week
You may face minor troubles in your love life. Avoid arguments and outside interferences in the relationship. Be a good listener and also support each other in both personal and professional endeavors. Be sensitive to the needs of your lover and this will strengthen the bonding. Stick to your opinion but do not force it on the partner. The unmarried couple needs to be cautious as pregnancy may happen. Single females may receive a proposal from a known person.
Libra Career Horoscope This Week
Be careful at work as your efforts may not bring in expected results. This may hamper your confidence and will also lead to despair. However, do not give up as things will be on track in the coming days. Female Libras who are managers may have trouble from within the team but you may overcome this crisis with discipline. Entrepreneurs will see chances to augment the trade and the second part of the week is also best to launch new ventures.
Libra Money Horoscope This Week
No major monetary issue will impact the routine life. Despite funds coming, you may not be in the mood to save, which is a crucial task for a rainy day. You may purchase a new property as an investment and some females will buy jewelry. Businessmen will be successful in finding funds abroad and some long pending dues will also be cleared.
Libra Health Horoscope This Week
No major health-related issues will be there. However, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle start the day with exercise, and spend more time with people with positive attitudes. Some females may develop gynecological complications and do not delay in getting a doctor’s service.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
