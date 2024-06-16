Weekly Horoscope Libra, June 16-22, 2024 predicts positive outcomes

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you know to sail through tides Go for smart ways to settle the love issues of the past. Bring out the best at work for career growth. There will be a good inflow of wealth this week. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 16-22, 2024: Go for smart ways to settle the love issues of the past.

Overcome the professional challenges to be successful in your career. You are committed to love and this will bring in good results. Financially you will be stable but pay attention to your health.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

You may face minor troubles in your love life. Avoid arguments and outside interferences in the relationship. Be a good listener and also support each other in both personal and professional endeavors. Be sensitive to the needs of your lover and this will strengthen the bonding. Stick to your opinion but do not force it on the partner. The unmarried couple needs to be cautious as pregnancy may happen. Single females may receive a proposal from a known person.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful at work as your efforts may not bring in expected results. This may hamper your confidence and will also lead to despair. However, do not give up as things will be on track in the coming days. Female Libras who are managers may have trouble from within the team but you may overcome this crisis with discipline. Entrepreneurs will see chances to augment the trade and the second part of the week is also best to launch new ventures.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will impact the routine life. Despite funds coming, you may not be in the mood to save, which is a crucial task for a rainy day. You may purchase a new property as an investment and some females will buy jewelry. Businessmen will be successful in finding funds abroad and some long pending dues will also be cleared.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

No major health-related issues will be there. However, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle start the day with exercise, and spend more time with people with positive attitudes. Some females may develop gynecological complications and do not delay in getting a doctor’s service.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)