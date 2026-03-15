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    Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 15-21, 2026: Cosmic tips for a prosperous future

    Libra Weekly Horoscope: It is a time to keep your plans uncomplicated and your speech kind.

    Published on: Mar 15, 2026 5:18 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Harmony and Precision Lead to Meaningful Progress

    The week ahead offers Libra a profound sense of equilibrium and clarity. You will find that steady balance and well-considered decisions lead to warmer friendships and a tranquil mind. Small victories in your professional life and a thoughtful approach to finances are set to pave the way for brighter days and enhanced confidence.

    Libra Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Libra Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Moving through the week with a calm demeanor will help you navigate choices more effectively. Your professional successes and stable social connections will reinforce your self-belief. It is a time to keep your plans uncomplicated and your speech kind. By taking consistent steps toward your goals with patience and focus, you will prove that small, deliberate choices lead to lasting success.

    Love Horoscope Today

    In matters of the heart, the atmosphere is one of kindness and increased patience. If you are single, casual and friendly conversations have the potential to grow into something deeply meaningful. For those in relationships, honest dialogue and shared future planning will bring you closer together. Dedicate time to truly listening and showing small acts of kindness. Avoid harsh language and instead focus on gratitude and emotional closeness. Peaceful family moments and sincere compliments will make your celebrations feel exceptionally warm and reassuring.

    Career Horoscope Today

    Your professional journey this week is marked by practical progress and recognition for your consistent efforts. Completing simple tasks with high quality will demonstrate your competence and reliability to those around you. Collaboration is highly favored, so lean on teamwork to cross important projects off your list. When introducing new ideas, do so gradually and maintain meticulous records of your progress. Staying organized and meeting your deadlines will keep stress levels low. Daily celebrations of small wins and seeking constructive feedback will help you build a strong foundation of trust with leadership.

    Wealth and Finance

    Financial stability is within your reach if you prioritize consistent saving over impulsive spending. You will notice that small amounts add up quickly when you track your expenses and set a modest budget for occasional treats. This is a week to avoid risky investments and to postpone large purchases if you feel any uncertainty. Consulting a trusted friend or an advisor before making major commitments is a wise move. By planning carefully now, you are creating a secure and comfortable future. Aim to track your spending and set a small, achievable savings goal each week.

    Health Horoscope Today

    Your energy levels are moderate this week, making rest and gentle exercise essential for both your physical and mental well-being. Incorporating short walks, regular stretching, and consistent sleep will significantly improve your strength and focus. Fuel your body with simple, healthy meals and stay hydrated while avoiding excessive workloads. Practice deep breathing and take frequent breaks to maintain a calm mind. A gentle routine supported by your family will ensure restful nights and steady vitality.

    Libra Sign Attributes

    • Strengths: Idealist, socially presentable, aesthetic, charming, artsy, and generous
    • Areas for Growth: Uncertainty, laziness, and a non interventionist nature
    • Symbol: The Scales
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Kidneys and Bladder
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Brown
    • Lucky Number: 3
    • Lucky Stone: Diamond

    Libra Compatibility Chart

    • Natural Affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius
    • Good Compatibility: Aries and Libra
    • Fair Compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces
    • Less Compatibility: Cancer and Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 15-21, 2026: Cosmic Tips For A Prosperous Future

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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