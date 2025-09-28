Weekly Horoscope Libra, September 28- October 4, 2025: Good returns in the coming days

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are on for a game Settle the troubles in the relationship and take up new tasks at the workplace that test your professional potential. Wealth is at your side this week. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Fall in love this week and express your emotions. There will be success in career, and prosperity will be on the side. Health will also be positive this week.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Your partner may be stubborn at times, and it is your responsibility to be patient and sensible. Some love affairs will also take a positive turn with the approval of parents. Those who are traveling should connect over the phone to express their feelings. Express your feelings without hesitation, and since the stars of romance are brighter this week, your proposal will be accepted. You may also consider discussing the love affair with your parents for their approval. Married females may also seriously consider expanding the family.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Some team meetings will need you to attend prepared. Have a plan B to beat the challenging time. Those who are into healthcare, law, animation, media, teaching, and human resources may see a change in their job, while government employees may take up additional responsibilities. You will also come across job opportunities from foreign countries. Businessmen will be successful in signing new contracts with clients that will also bring in good returns in the coming days.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Handle financial affairs with care, and also ensure you save for the rainy day. You may receive pending dues, and you also may be able to repay a bank loan. You may consider buying a new property, while some females will be successful in even settling a monetary issue with a friend. A sibling will be in financial need, and you may provide the support. Businessmen may develop tax-related issues in the first part of the week.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Ensure you exercise regularly and avoid both alcohol and tobacco. Some females will need the help of a doctor for joint-related issues. Athletes may also develop minor issues. You may also develop digestive issues, and hence be careful while having food from outside. Children may also develop viral fever, sore throat, or skin-related issues this week. You should also be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen, as minor cuts may happen.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)