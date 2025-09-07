Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Libra, September 7-13, 2025: New tasks will come up at work

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 04:34 am IST

Libra Weekly Horoscope: The second half of the week is best to discuss things and settle them forever.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a good team player

Fix every issue within your love life and consider spending more time with your partner. Your attitude at work will have a positive impact. Prosperity exists in life.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Overcome the relationship issues through open communication. Your official life is good, and wealth is also positive. Health demands more attention.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Continue showering affection on the lover. Despite minor ego-related issues, you will be successful in settling all existing issues. You may go back to the previous love affair, but this should not be at the cost of the present love affair. Those who are travelling should connect with their lover to share their emotions. The second half of the week is best to discuss things and settle them forever. Married females may get pregnant in the second half of the week.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

New tasks will come up at work, and each one will give the chance to excel in the career. The management expects outstanding performance, and you need to deliver it. Some tasks demand travelling, while those who are in senior roles require more coordination with the management for crucial project-related decisions. Traders will see good returns while dealing with textiles, electronics, automobiles, fashion accessories, and construction materials. Students may also clear competitive examinations.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in, and this will make it easier to clear all pending dues. Some females will be happy to buy a new vehicle or a house. You may also consider discussing the property within the family. You may invest in the stock market, but the guidance from a financial expert can be great. There is a chance that a friend will ask for financial help in the first half of the week. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for business expansions.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Some seniors may experience chest pain or breathing issues in the first half of the week. Do not waste time visiting a doctor. Females will develop skin-related infections. A minor accident may occur there, and you should also be ready to have issues related to the lungs or chest. Children may also develop viral fever or digestive issues.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
