    Weekly Horoscope Pisces, March 8-14, 2026: The stars hint at work accolades for these professional

    Pisces Weekly Horoscope: Professional businessmen are fortunate this week, be careful while making major investment decisions, especially abroad.

    Published on: Mar 08, 2026 4:11 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, stay calm always

    Keep the love relationship intact. Contribute to professional success. Take up the financial requirements & opt for safe decisions. Prefer a balanced lifestyle.

    Pisces Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Keep all arguments in a relationship away and treat your partner with affection. Overcome the challenges at the office to be professionally stronger. Wise utilization of wealth is needed. No major health issues may happen.

    Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

    Be realistic and do not go overboard, as this can lead to chaos and disappointment. Those who are serious about the relationship can discuss it with their parents about marriage. Married females need to be careful about their communication with their spouse. The second part of the week is good to plan a romantic vacation together. You may meet someone special as the week progresses. And propose without inhibition. Married natives must also be careful about extramarital affairs this week.

    Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

    You may expect new opportunities this week. However, there will also be disturbances in productivity. Those who hold senior positions must ensure that no partisan treatment is made to team members. Politicians, painters, authors, chefs, lawyers, and historians will receive accolades while bankers and accountants will relocate their workplaces. While professional businessmen are fortunate this week, be careful while making major investment decisions, especially abroad. Students will clear the examinations related to admission for higher studies.

    Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

    Your financial status is intact. This promises a stable monetary life. However, you should be careful not to blindly invest in the stock market. Instead, take the advice of experts. There can be minor disputes over property within the family, and you need to take the lead to resolve this. Businessmen should be careful while making big investments in a new territory.

    Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

    You are good in terms of health. However, some children may complain about bruises, while females may develop viral infections that may impact vision or the stomach. Stick to a healthy diet free from oil and grease. You should also skip both alcohol and tobacco. The second part of the week is good to join a gym or a yoga class. Seniors may complain about chest pain, breathing issues, as well as digestion problems.

    Pisces Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
    • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
    • Symbol: Fish
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Blood Circulation
    • Sign Ruler: Neptune
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Purple
    • Lucky Number: 11
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
