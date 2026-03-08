Weekly Horoscope Pisces, March 8-14, 2026: The stars hint at work accolades for these professional

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, stay calm always Keep the love relationship intact. Contribute to professional success. Take up the financial requirements & opt for safe decisions. Prefer a balanced lifestyle. Pisces Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep all arguments in a relationship away and treat your partner with affection. Overcome the challenges at the office to be professionally stronger. Wise utilization of wealth is needed. No major health issues may happen.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week Be realistic and do not go overboard, as this can lead to chaos and disappointment. Those who are serious about the relationship can discuss it with their parents about marriage. Married females need to be careful about their communication with their spouse. The second part of the week is good to plan a romantic vacation together. You may meet someone special as the week progresses. And propose without inhibition. Married natives must also be careful about extramarital affairs this week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week You may expect new opportunities this week. However, there will also be disturbances in productivity. Those who hold senior positions must ensure that no partisan treatment is made to team members. Politicians, painters, authors, chefs, lawyers, and historians will receive accolades while bankers and accountants will relocate their workplaces. While professional businessmen are fortunate this week, be careful while making major investment decisions, especially abroad. Students will clear the examinations related to admission for higher studies.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week Your financial status is intact. This promises a stable monetary life. However, you should be careful not to blindly invest in the stock market. Instead, take the advice of experts. There can be minor disputes over property within the family, and you need to take the lead to resolve this. Businessmen should be careful while making big investments in a new territory.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week You are good in terms of health. However, some children may complain about bruises, while females may develop viral infections that may impact vision or the stomach. Stick to a healthy diet free from oil and grease. You should also skip both alcohol and tobacco. The second part of the week is good to join a gym or a yoga class. Seniors may complain about chest pain, breathing issues, as well as digestion problems.

Pisces Sign Attributes Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

