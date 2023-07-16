Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, July 16 - 22, 2023 predicts happy moments

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, voyage through a turbulent sea is a child’s play for you Happy love life is the highlight of the week. Professionally you are good. While financially you’ll be good, health is an area you need to be careful about. Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, July 16 - 22, 2023. Those who have fallen in love in recent times need to spend more time together.

You’ll experience a fabulous love life along with a busy but productive office life. Financially, you’ll be fortunate but care should be given to your health.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Your romantic relationship will go strong this week. No major incident will be there and you both will share happy moments. Those who have fallen in love in recent times need to spend more time together. Avoid disagreements in the love life this week. You should not impose your opinion on the partner and provide personal space. This week, some Sagittarius natives will also marry.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional life will see many ups and downs this week. Additional responsibilities will be there and it is your duty to handle them diligently. Junior employees will get opportunities to prove their mettle in the team. Maintain a cordial relationship with the seniors and this will brighten chances of career growth. Businessmen will have good opportunities to expand the trade. Though new partnerships will come into existence, it is crucial you verify every aspect before signing the deal.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial problems will disturb the week. However, ensure you handle the wealth smartly. As you’ll see wealth pouring in, you will be tempted to spend on luxury items. However, remember that you need to save wealth for the rainy day. This week, you may contribute wealth to charity and can also provide financial assistance to a friend or relative. Though large-scale investments are not discouraged, you need to have the proper guidance on stock and speculative business.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have heart or lung disorders will have major health issues this week. It is good to consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. Some children will complain about oral health and seniors will have breathing problems. To ensure your mental health is in proper shape, be a part of some spiritual activity groups.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

