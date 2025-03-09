Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 9-15, 2025 predicts a romantic aura

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 09, 2025 04:08 AM IST

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today, March 9-15, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Do not hurt the feelings of your lover this week.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Bbe passionate about the life

There will be moments to be sensitive towards the emotions of your lover. Put in good efforts to accomplish all professional assignments as well this week.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope March 9-15, 2025: Focus on new assignments at work and wealth will also come in.
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope March 9-15, 2025: Focus on new assignments at work and wealth will also come in.

Be romantic and spare time to spend together. Focus on new assignments at work and wealth will also come in. You can also be confident about your health.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Do not hurt the feelings of your lover this week. There can be minor issues over egos and some lovers may also find the interference of a friend or relative in the relationship unbearable. Consider the first part of the week to settle issues with the ex-lover. This is also a good time to express your feelings to a crush. Do not hesitate to propose and the response will be mostly positive. Some females may conceive this week. Romance will be kindled for the ones in a relationship for a long time.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

The performance may take a hit in the first part of the week and this may invite the ire of the seniors. Keep egos in the back seat while you are a part of team projects. Office politics is not your cup of tea. Some clients may demand rework on a project which may mentally put you down. Businessmen should hold on to the launching of new products and concepts while those who deal with textiles, IT products, electronics, and automobiles will see positive results. Utilize your technical knowledge wherever required.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Financial prosperity permits you to make smart monetary decisions. Some females will inherit family property or will also gain an appraisal at the office. You may buy a new house or a vehicle this week. Students may also find finance to go abroad for education. Some seniors will divide the wealth among children while female entrepreneurs will see new options to augment the business to new territories.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy. Maintain a balanced office and personal life and spend more time with the family. Some seniors may develop breathing complaints and may require medical attention. Those who are into adventure sports must be careful while taking part in mountain biking. You should also avoid outside food as digestion can be a problem.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On