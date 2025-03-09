Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 9-15, 2025 predicts a romantic aura
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today, March 9-15, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Do not hurt the feelings of your lover this week.
Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Bbe passionate about the life
There will be moments to be sensitive towards the emotions of your lover. Put in good efforts to accomplish all professional assignments as well this week.
Be romantic and spare time to spend together. Focus on new assignments at work and wealth will also come in. You can also be confident about your health.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
Do not hurt the feelings of your lover this week. There can be minor issues over egos and some lovers may also find the interference of a friend or relative in the relationship unbearable. Consider the first part of the week to settle issues with the ex-lover. This is also a good time to express your feelings to a crush. Do not hesitate to propose and the response will be mostly positive. Some females may conceive this week. Romance will be kindled for the ones in a relationship for a long time.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
The performance may take a hit in the first part of the week and this may invite the ire of the seniors. Keep egos in the back seat while you are a part of team projects. Office politics is not your cup of tea. Some clients may demand rework on a project which may mentally put you down. Businessmen should hold on to the launching of new products and concepts while those who deal with textiles, IT products, electronics, and automobiles will see positive results. Utilize your technical knowledge wherever required.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
Financial prosperity permits you to make smart monetary decisions. Some females will inherit family property or will also gain an appraisal at the office. You may buy a new house or a vehicle this week. Students may also find finance to go abroad for education. Some seniors will divide the wealth among children while female entrepreneurs will see new options to augment the business to new territories.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy. Maintain a balanced office and personal life and spend more time with the family. Some seniors may develop breathing complaints and may require medical attention. Those who are into adventure sports must be careful while taking part in mountain biking. You should also avoid outside food as digestion can be a problem.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
