Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 9-15, 2025 predicts a romantic aura

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Bbe passionate about the life There will be moments to be sensitive towards the emotions of your lover. Put in good efforts to accomplish all professional assignments as well this week. Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope March 9-15, 2025: Focus on new assignments at work and wealth will also come in.

Be romantic and spare time to spend together. Focus on new assignments at work and wealth will also come in. You can also be confident about your health.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Do not hurt the feelings of your lover this week. There can be minor issues over egos and some lovers may also find the interference of a friend or relative in the relationship unbearable. Consider the first part of the week to settle issues with the ex-lover. This is also a good time to express your feelings to a crush. Do not hesitate to propose and the response will be mostly positive. Some females may conceive this week. Romance will be kindled for the ones in a relationship for a long time.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

The performance may take a hit in the first part of the week and this may invite the ire of the seniors. Keep egos in the back seat while you are a part of team projects. Office politics is not your cup of tea. Some clients may demand rework on a project which may mentally put you down. Businessmen should hold on to the launching of new products and concepts while those who deal with textiles, IT products, electronics, and automobiles will see positive results. Utilize your technical knowledge wherever required.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Financial prosperity permits you to make smart monetary decisions. Some females will inherit family property or will also gain an appraisal at the office. You may buy a new house or a vehicle this week. Students may also find finance to go abroad for education. Some seniors will divide the wealth among children while female entrepreneurs will see new options to augment the business to new territories.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy. Maintain a balanced office and personal life and spend more time with the family. Some seniors may develop breathing complaints and may require medical attention. Those who are into adventure sports must be careful while taking part in mountain biking. You should also avoid outside food as digestion can be a problem.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

