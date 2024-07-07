 Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, July 7-13, 2024 predicts pink of health | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, July 7-13, 2024 predicts pink of health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 07, 2024 01:07 AM IST

Your love relationship will brighten up your life this week.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Sail in troubled sea as it makes you a good sailor

Make efforts to overcome romance-related issues. Ensure you give the best results on the job. No major monetary issue will come up and health is also fine.

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, July 7-13, 2024: Take a balanced diet this week.
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, July 7-13, 2024: Take a balanced diet this week.

Keep the lover in good spirits. Take up new responsibilities to give the best results at work. Both health and wealth will be positive.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will be productive this week. Despite minor clashes in the first part of the week, you both will support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Be careful to provide personal space to the lover. Do not impose your opinion on the partner and stay away from extramarital affairs. Single natives will find a partner but promises should be made after a detailed study of the person.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

The management will be happy to analyze your sincere approach at the workplace. Some office politics will be there but do not deviate your attention. Some team meetings will need you to attend prepared. Have a plan B to beat the challenging time. Traders will have minor licensing issues with local authorities that need to be resolved amicably. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will see positive results. Students having an examination this week will also clear the papers.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Be a smart financial planner as you need to be wealthy in the future. You will inherit a new property. Some Scorpios will require spending on medical expenditures as financial help for a needy relative. Be careful while dealing with trading as there are risks involved. You will also resolve a financial dispute involving a friend or sibling. Some long-pending dues will be cleared and businessmen will be successful in finding new partnerships which will benefit business promotions.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Minor fever or digestion issues may also happen but you don’t need to worry as this phase will pass on sooner. Children will complain about minor bruises while playing. Be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as minor cuts may happen. You need to consume more green vegetables and fruits. Drink a lot of water. Seniors may develop chest-related infections which will need medical attention.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

© 2024 HindustanTimes
