Weekly Numerology Predictions from 15th to 21st May, 2023

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month) Read your free weekly numerology predictions on hindustantimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for these numbers from 15th to 21st May 2022.(shutterstock)

Ganesha says this week there can be opportunities for good progress in completing the tasks related to studies. If you are engaged in making a grip in the field of related knowledge and medicine, then the movement of stars can continue to give important results. Today there can be chances of upheaval in a particular relationship. During this, a period of important discussions can go on with them. There can be opportunities for continuous progress in the direction of increasing work and business. But today can be a bit weak in terms of health. But sweet results can be gifted in love affairs. There can be moments of laughter and happiness in married life in the middle of the week. But be very careful about small things. In the last days of this week, you may be able to settle matters related to land and building. But there will be a need to be careful about the documents.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says this week's stars can be pleasant and wonderful in terms of increasing linguistic knowledge. That's why don't weaken your understanding. So it will be good. The movement of the stars can make this week full of pleasant and wonderful opportunities. As a result, there will be opportunities for desired progress in aspects related to livelihood. Moments of love can come in love relationships. very possible. They can be with the desired market trend. So don't hesitate to keep trying, it can be good. This week there will be opportunities to teach and advance the child side. If you are engaged in work related to film, art, communication, and information. So this week the movement of stars can give important results. In the middle of this week, you can be successful in completing important work related to your family. That's why don't weaken your understanding. But there can be some weakness in health.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says this week's stars may get opportunities to meet an accomplished businessman or person. As a result, opportunities for continuous progress can be found in related fields, so if you do not weaken your understanding, it can be good. There is a possibility of an increase in capital investment. However, concern about the health of the elderly may increase. That's why don't weaken your understanding. So it can be good. This week can give mixed results in terms of health. That's why don't weaken your understanding. So it will be good. In the middle of this week, there will be an increase regarding the child side. This can result in significant advancement opportunities in teaching, writing, and pursuing them. However, on the last days of the week, some powerful person may try to trouble you. That's why don't weaken your understanding. So it can be good.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, you can get the benefit of experience in personnel and professional life. That's why don't weaken your understanding. So it can be good. Because the movement of the stars can continue to give opportunities for significant growth in the respective fields.If you are going to appear in any competitive exam then the movement of stars may give pleasant and wonderful results. From the beginning of this week, significant progress can be expected in increasing the strength of the body and removing disease and pain. Significant progress can be expected in the completion of land and building-related works in the mid part of this week. But in personal relationships, the partner can spoil your work by getting excited over small things. This week you can buy some essential items according to your needs. With this, the standard of living and the intention to work can be fruitful.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, your focus may be on pursuing work and business in a big way. As a result, opportunities for continuous progress can be found in related fields, so do not hesitate to keep trying. If you are a writer and filmmaker, and researcher. Either there are competent officials or political claimants. So the movements of the stars can continue to produce important results. This week you can get opportunities to surround your opponents and give them a befitting reply. There can be profit in capital investment. But do not weaken your understanding at your level. So it will be good. In terms of health, there may not be some very good results at the beginning of this week. In the middle of the week, the movement of stars can give weakness in health. However, again in the last days of this week, the movement of stars can increase some tension.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says this week's stars can be pleasant and wonderful in terms of an increase in family comforts. As a result, you may be able to enhance the facilities of your residential complex. There can be tension between relatives over some things, so listen to them, understand them, and give them time. This week there can be moments of laughter and happiness in married life. If you are marriageable then a suitable life partner may indicate your association. However, in the middle of the week, you may be able to shop for something valuable and items as per the modern era. If you are planning to travel somewhere this week, then the movement of stars can give pleasant results. This week's stars can be good in terms of health. But there may be some problems in the middle of the week. That's why don't weaken your understanding.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says this week's stars are sending you on long-distance travel and travel for work. So, don't hesitate to keep up your level of effort. However, due to the increasing expenditure on money matters, some may remain worried. That's why don't weaken your understanding. If you are looking to invest capital, then the movement of the stars can continue to give desired results. That's why don't weaken your understanding. There can be opportunities for progress in the field of film, art, research, and sales. That's why don't weaken your understanding. However, the opposing side may try to trouble you. In the middle of this week again the movement of stars can make health pleasant and splendid. Household life can be pleasant and enjoyable so do not hesitate to continue the effort. In the last days of this week, significant progress can be expected in real estate matters.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says this week there can be opportunities for significant progress in dealing with aspects related to social and political life. That's why don't weaken your understanding. If you are a contender for a position, then the movement of stars can give you the desired opportunities for promotion. If you are engaged in work related to films, arts, technology, management, and research, then the movement of stars may continue to give desired results. This week stars can give desired results in earning and raising money. That's why don't weaken your understanding. You can visit the desired market with them this week. That's why don't weaken your understanding. In the middle part of this week, there may be an expenditure in money-related matters. In terms of health, mostly auspicious and positive results can be found this week. But don't weaken your understanding.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says the movement of stars this week can give positive results in the respective fields. If you are a capable officer, then you can be in a leading role in related works and schemes. Be its aspects related to growth and welfare or other contexts, the movement of stars may continue to give desired results. If you want to go somewhere in connection with travel and migration, then the movement of stars can give beautiful results. That is, this week's stars will bring you in the role of a special character. That's why don't weaken your understanding. In the middle of this week, significant progress can be made in earning money and raising money. This week there can be moments of laughter and happiness in the courtyard of married life, but there can be trouble in legal matters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON