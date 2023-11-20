Weekly Numerology Predictions from 20th to 26th Nov 2023

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month) Ganesha says this week is indicating a great time for you. You can take advantage of money and get satisfaction, this week is giving you a great time for you. You can benefit from money and get satisfaction. Your week will be very good and a lot of happiness is coming. The family will be fully supported and some events may occur in your personal life over the weekends. Think many times before making a big decision, otherwise, there may be a big problem. Anyone can challenge you at the end of the week, someone can argue with someone, but you are advised to remain calm. This week you are ready to experience some new emotional relationships. If you are in a relationship, there is a possibility of a deep relationship with your loved one. You will increase better understanding and unity with your partner. Read your free weekly numerology predictions on hindustantimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for these numbers from 20th to 26th Nov 2023

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says you will feel creative and full of energy in the coming week. Good things will come in front of you. A family member can bring some good news. You will get complete happiness this week. Be careful while spending money. Your expenses may increase this week and you need to control them. Take care of the budget to maintain the balance of money. Try to understand your partner on the personal front and understand them with love, this will make your partner happy. The new week will bring you the fulfillment of positivity and aspirations. Things will be smooth in terms of career. Responsibilities on you may increase at the end of the week. Choose new opportunities and consult family members whenever there is doubt.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says in the coming weeks, you will give great importance to your feelings. In the coming days, you will flow into emotions and take a heart-to-heart decision instead of thinking practically. The tendency to help others helps you always keep calm. By the middle of the week, you may have to face a problem with a close friend. This week someone can try to cheat you, and this will cause you a lot of damage. Things may get better by the end of the week. You will feel confident. Try to talk to more people for good results at the workplace. This week you can get a promotion in a job. Your bravery will give you a different identity in this new week. Make sure you remain calm despite all the challenges coming your way. Financially, things may not be very good for you but everything will be better over time. If you are going through health problems then consult a doctor.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says you have been waiting for good things to happen with you for a long time, you have been calm this whole time and will continue. You can plan to hold a special gathering at home in the presence of all your loved ones. Take some time to understand your feelings and powers. This will help you reach your goal. In the coming week, a big opportunity can come in front of you, make sure you work quickly and take advantage of that opportunity. You will feel enthusiasm and inspiration throughout the day. You will feel good in terms of health. There may be some challenges in your relationship, so try to improve your mistakes. You will be emotional during the week and think a lot about your past. Now the time has come for you to join your old friends and family again. If you are in a relationship, do not become an authoritarian. You should balance your feelings by joining meditation and creative activities to get peace.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says this week good energy will be around you. Good things are going to happen, especially on the family front, there are some good changes. You are chasing big goals, but while working on them, be true to what you feel is right. Life will run smoothly and you will maintain a beautiful balance in your personal and business life. Your family's support and blessings will bring happiness to you. Communicate well with your colleagues to avoid problems at the workplace. You get ready for a creative and energetic week. You are going to get some good news from a distance this week. Think twice before making financial decisions. Keep sharing your knowledge, this will give you satisfaction. Your intelligence will help you in removing the obstacles in your way.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says you will be pleased this week and when you think about your past, you will enjoy good memories and take inspiration from it to move forward in life. In the coming weeks, you will get happiness in both small and big achievements. You can connect with an old friend of yours. As the week progresses, you will have a lot of work to do and new tasks and projects will come before you. Your determination will give you new opportunities. Do not forget your important work during the fun. In this new week, happiness and development are coming your way. Work with new people and find your hidden talent. Keep the focus on work. You may meet a new person this week and there is a possibility of friendship with them. You may also have to travel. Work towards financial stability and career development.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says in the coming days, you will handle your feelings well. You have a kind heart that will help you in dealing with the challenging circumstances facing you. Try to maintain balance in your life and understand both the good and bad sides of things to make life the best. You may have to travel in connection with work by the middle of the week. There is a possibility that you argue with a colleague. Be patient and handle every situation peacefully. You can meet a particular person and connect with them well. Manage your time and energy wisely. There are chances of progress on the professional front. Your financial situation will improve, if you go on work related to work then you are likely to benefit from it.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says this week you may have some health problems due to changing weather. Pay attention to your health and be careful about your finances. Some unexpected expenses may come in front of you. Even a big person in your family may face health problems, which can cause a lot of stress in your life. Refrain from worrying about challenges in front of you, consult your gurus. Try to have a practical approach towards issues in your life, you should also keep your attitude clear. Be sure to have transparency in relationships. Trust your strength this week. With financial advantage, you can spend on luxurious items. Do well research before investing in property.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says this is the time when you should work confidently. This can benefit you in the long run. Keep your goals clear and positive, do not keep the scope of any confusion. You can tie up in a romantic relationship. You are likely to get a new project. Gradually everything will be alright. You can travel in the coming week to celebrate something. You will feel more smart and strong. People around you will support you in your difficult times. Remember that this is a successful beginning time, new opportunities will come before you. You will get many new opportunities commercially. Things will also run smoothly on the individual front. Many surprises may come in front of you. You can also interact with new contacts in your life.

Contact Shri Chirag Daruwalla:

Call / whatsapp on: +91 9825470377

Email: info@bejandaruwalla.com

Website Url: www.bejandaruwalla.com

