Weekly Numerology Predictions from 3rd October to 9th October, 2022

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month) Ganesha says this week you will be successful in making new plans related to your work. You will keep good relations with big businessmen or officials. The relationships you build will prove to be helpful in bringing you the pleasure of profit. With the help of friends, you will be successful in defeating your enemies. You will get success and fame in the workplace. There will be an event at home or with a relative, which will give you a chance to meet your relatives and friends. This week will be encouraging. This week you are going to conquer inauspicious situations. You will defeat your enemies. Have a good time with your family. There is stubbornness in your nature, due to which you yourself are going to spoil your work. During this time you will make a good profit from real estate. Work-related to abroad will prove beneficial this week. The family will get help this week. There may also be foreign travel. You will be soft-spoken and establish good relations with people.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month) Ganesha says the situation in the workplace will be normal this week. This week will be favorable. You will get good support and cooperation from colleagues and people in high positions. Being intelligent, you will get good success in the field. You will get respect in society. Being religious and benevolent, you will have faith in God and help others. You will get good support from your spouse, friends, and acquaintances. The mind will be happy to meet the guests. Good relations will be formed with people holding high positions in the workplace and along with getting respect and prestige, you will also get respect in society. There will be travels related to work or the religious field. You will actively participate in charity work. You will be able to please others because of your intelligence and impressive personality. There will be sweetness in your speech. Expected success in business. The attraction will remain towards the works related to the welfare of the people.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month) Ganesha says this week will be fruitfully mixed. You need to control your anger. Married life will be good. Due to the sweetness in your speech, you may be able to attract others to you. You may have health problems. With your understanding of business, you will be able to earn good money. There will be victory in court. You will get respect in your job and business. Will think of new business plans. There will also be talks with people related to the government sector. Foreign travel will prove beneficial this week. You will get a good amount from others. You will be of religious nature and you will get opportunities to undertake religious trips. Normalcy will remain in business this week. Good news will be received this week. You will get respect and honor as a result of your hard work and tireless efforts. You will have long business trips.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month) Ganesha says this week you will need to work hard to achieve success. The opposing class will be active in every way, which will make you feel troubled. There will be good harmony with family, especially brother will get good happiness and support. Worshiping God will give peace to the mind. You will get opportunities to travel. You will get the pleasure of profit in business this week. This week will be good for you. The mind will be attracted to religious works. Travel opportunities will be available, and your interest in devotion to God will increase. There will be good support from family, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. New enthusiasm and enthusiasm will be seen in you, which will prove to be very important and useful for completing the tasks. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in household life this week. There will be an opportunity to travel long distances or undertake some kind of journey.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month) Ganesha says you will be able to defeat your opponents on the field. Your faith in God will increase. You will get beneficial results in travel-related work. You will have stomach-related problems. There can be some kind of deception or betrayal by a person. Your faith in God will increase this week. There can be an atmosphere of happiness in married life. Most of this week will be spent on travel. Don't let your company spoil, or you could get into trouble. This week can be very auspicious for you and good news can be received from all sides. Relations with high-ranking people will be established. You will get the pleasure of profit in business, but you can feel stress due to increasing work pressure. The mind will be happy with the auspicious programs happening in the family. Married life will be pleasant, but due to your sharp nature, sometimes you may have a dispute with your spouse. Relations with people related to politics can be made. In the field of business, profit conditions can remain good this week. Good news will prevail for you and you may get good luck. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in married life, good time will be spent with the life partner.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month) Ganesha says you may get opportunities to achieve success in politics this week and there will be friendships with high-ranking people in the state service. Being of altruistic nature, you will work for the betterment of others. Will get money from the government. This week you will get all the facilities. Your advice will be useful to others. Your health will generally remain good. Good relations will be formed with people of high rank this week. There will be an atmosphere of happiness due to getting any good news about the family. You will cause discussion among others because of your talent and skill in negotiation. This week, due to some kind of incident in the family or family, you will get the good fortune to meet friends and acquaintances, due to which the mind will be happy. There can be recreational trips, but be careful while traveling, otherwise you may have to suffer. During this, you will work diligently in the workplace but there will be a feeling of physical fatigue. There will be good support from senior officers or friends in the field. There may be no success in business this week. Good relations can be established with people holding high positions. Happiness will remain in the family, it is necessary to change your habits.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month) Ganesha says this week your relations with influential and wealthy people will be made. There will be an opportunity to travel full of entertainment. Family members are ready to help as much as possible. The advice given to you will be useful to others, due to which you will get respect. You are a person who believes in God and thinks introspectively. Will defeat the enemies. This week your inclination will be towards religious works. Happiness and cooperation from family can be good. I will work for the betterment of others. With your competence and communication skills, you will be able to make an impact on others along with social standing. Enemies will try to trouble you this week. You will be conscious of your work. Due to busy work or mental trouble, you will not get proper sleep at night. Happiness in married life will remain at a normal level. You are always ready to help others. You are likely to get all possible support from your friends and colleagues. You can cleverly manage to make every task easy.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month) Ganesha says there may be minor problems in life this week, that you can solve. With the arrival of relatives in the family, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Luck will support you. There can be good money and profit in business. The situation of wealth and property will be good. This week there will be all possible support and cooperation from family members and friends. Faith and faith in God will increase. There will be successful journeys. You will get good news this week. You will spend a favourable time with familiar people. You will participate in religious functions and charity work. Government work can be completed without any interruption. This week is going to be good. There will be a business trip and there will be good profit in business. This week you will achieve success in the business on the strength of your cleverness and intelligence. Have a good time with your family. Participate wholeheartedly in the works of Dharma.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month) Ganesha says this week you will cause discussion among people and will be famous in society. Will be able to keep the opposing class happy too. Your advice will be useful to others. You will help others move forward. Can contribute significantly to any charitable or public interest work. There can be an increase in prestige in society. You can get benefits in technical work. You may have a dispute with someone because of your spouse. This is a difficult time for the women of your household. This week you will be successful in every work with your cleverness and you will get positive results in the field. Prestige will increase. There will be good happiness in the family. Your health will remain good this week. Have a good time with friends. Respecting elders will bring success. You will participate in auspicious works, there will be happiness in your nature. There will be dullness in married life this week, tension will arise between the wife over some issues. Family happiness is going to be good.

