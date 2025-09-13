Weekly Panchang for September 13-19, 2025: Pitru Paksha, Mars Transit in Libra, Auspicious Muhuratas

As we progress through this week, we notice a consistent flow of change in both actions and spirit in the Panchanga. Mars's transit into Libra highlights the need for balanced actions, while Venus's entry into Leo ignites a boost in charm and creativity. The movement of Mercury and the Sun into Virgo emphasises the necessity for sharp analysis, discipline, and keen attention to detail. Devotees observe the Rohini Vrat to promote prosperity and harmony, and celebrate Vishwakarma Puja to honour the divine architect for their skills and success. To conclude the week, we observe Indira Ekadashi and Shukra Pradosh Vrat, which assist in spiritual cleansing, foster deep devotion, and bring grace from higher powers. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for September 13-19, 2025.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

: There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on September 18, Thursday (06:32 AM to 06:08 AM, Sep 19) and on September 19, Friday (06:08 AM to 06:08 AM, Sep 20).

Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on September 18, Thursday (06:32 AM to 06:08 AM, Sep 19) and on September 19, Friday (06:08 AM to 06:08 AM, Sep 20). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week.

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Jupiter at a deep sextile on September 13, Saturday at 03:21 AM

Sun enters Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra on September 13, Saturday at 03:48 PM

Mercury enters Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra on September 13, Saturday at 04:04 PM

Sun and Mercury at a close conjunction on September 13, Saturday at 04:18 PM

Mars transits Libra sign on September 13, Saturday at 09:34 PM

Venus transits Leo sign on September 15, Monday at 12:23 AM

Mercury transits Virgo sign on September 15, Monday at 11:10 AM

Mercury and Venus at a deep semi-sextile on September 16, Tuesday at 08:25 AM

Mercury and Mars are at a deep semi-sextile on September 16, Tuesday at 08:29 AM

Venus & Mars at a deep sextile 60° on September 16, Tuesday at 08:30 AM

Sun enters Virgo on September 17, Wednesday at 01:54 AM

Mercury and Saturn are in a deep opposition on September 17, Wednesday at 11:15 PM

Neptune transits Uttara Bhadrapada Pada on September 19, Friday at 12:26 AM

Jupiter transits Punarvasu Pada on September 19, Friday at 02:01 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Saptami Shraddha (September 13, Saturday): Saptami Shraddha is performed to honour ancestors on this day. Offerings of food, water, and prayers are made with devotion, seeking their blessings for peace, protection, and prosperity. Performing these rites strengthens familial bonds and ensures harmony, spiritual growth, and well-being for future generations.

Saptami Shraddha is performed to honour ancestors on this day. Offerings of food, water, and prayers are made with devotion, seeking their blessings for peace, protection, and prosperity. Performing these rites strengthens familial bonds and ensures harmony, spiritual growth, and well-being for future generations. Ashtami Shraddha (September 14, Sunday): Ashtami Shraddha is dedicated to ancestors whose death anniversary falls on Ashtami. Families conduct tarpan and food offerings, praying for their peace and blessings. Observing this ritual is believed to remove obstacles, enhance prosperity, and bring harmony and protection to the home and family lineage.

Ashtami Shraddha is dedicated to ancestors whose death anniversary falls on Ashtami. Families conduct tarpan and food offerings, praying for their peace and blessings. Observing this ritual is believed to remove obstacles, enhance prosperity, and bring harmony and protection to the home and family lineage. Mahalakshmi Vrat Ends (September 14, Sunday): Mahalakshmi Vrat concludes with special prayers and offerings to Goddess Mahalakshmi for wealth, health, and harmony. Devotees perform puja, light lamps, and chant mantras, seeking divine blessings for abundance and happiness. The observance symbolises gratitude and devotion, fostering spiritual and material prosperity in life.

Mahalakshmi Vrat concludes with special prayers and offerings to Goddess Mahalakshmi for wealth, health, and harmony. Devotees perform puja, light lamps, and chant mantras, seeking divine blessings for abundance and happiness. The observance symbolises gratitude and devotion, fostering spiritual and material prosperity in life. Jivitputrika Vrat (September 14, Sunday): Jivitputrika Vrat is observed by mothers for the well-being, health, and longevity of their children. Devotees fast throughout the day, performing prayers and rituals by the river or at sacred places. The vrat is believed to invoke divine blessings, ensuring protection, prosperity, and happiness for their children.

Jivitputrika Vrat is observed by mothers for the well-being, health, and longevity of their children. Devotees fast throughout the day, performing prayers and rituals by the river or at sacred places. The vrat is believed to invoke divine blessings, ensuring protection, prosperity, and happiness for their children. Ashtami Rohini (September 14, Sunday): Ashtami Rohini celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna under the Rohini Nakshatra. Devotees observe fasts, chant Krishna mantras, and participate in temple rituals. The day symbolises divine love, righteousness, and devotion, bringing spiritual joy and blessings of protection, happiness, and prosperity into the lives of devotees.

Ashtami Rohini celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna under the Rohini Nakshatra. Devotees observe fasts, chant Krishna mantras, and participate in temple rituals. The day symbolises divine love, righteousness, and devotion, bringing spiritual joy and blessings of protection, happiness, and prosperity into the lives of devotees. Rohini Vrat (September 14, Sunday): Rohini Vrat is primarily observed by Jain devotees for prosperity, harmony, and spiritual upliftment. Observers keep fasts and offer prayers, seeking balance and well-being in their lives. This vrat is believed to remove obstacles, bring peace, and foster positive energy for spiritual and material growth.

Rohini Vrat is primarily observed by Jain devotees for prosperity, harmony, and spiritual upliftment. Observers keep fasts and offer prayers, seeking balance and well-being in their lives. This vrat is believed to remove obstacles, bring peace, and foster positive energy for spiritual and material growth. Kalashtami (September 14, Sunday): Kalashtami is dedicated to Lord Bhairava, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva. Devotees fast and perform special pujas, seeking protection from negativity and evil forces. Observing this day with devotion is believed to grant spiritual strength, courage, and blessings for harmony and success in all endeavours.

Kalashtami is dedicated to Lord Bhairava, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva. Devotees fast and perform special pujas, seeking protection from negativity and evil forces. Observing this day with devotion is believed to grant spiritual strength, courage, and blessings for harmony and success in all endeavours. Masik Krishna Janmashtami (September 14, Sunday): Masik Krishna Janmashtami honours Lord Krishna with fasting, devotional singing, and special rituals. Devotees meditate on his teachings of righteousness, love, and devotion. Observing this vrat brings spiritual upliftment, inner peace, and blessings of happiness, protection, and prosperity, connecting devotees deeply with divine consciousness.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami honours Lord Krishna with fasting, devotional singing, and special rituals. Devotees meditate on his teachings of righteousness, love, and devotion. Observing this vrat brings spiritual upliftment, inner peace, and blessings of happiness, protection, and prosperity, connecting devotees deeply with divine consciousness. Navami Shraddha (September 15, Monday): Navami Shraddha is performed to pay respects to ancestors who departed on Navami. Families offer food, water, and prayers with devotion. This ritual ensures the peace of ancestral souls and invites blessings for prosperity, harmony, and protection for all family members across generations.

Navami Shraddha is performed to pay respects to ancestors who departed on Navami. Families offer food, water, and prayers with devotion. This ritual ensures the peace of ancestral souls and invites blessings for prosperity, harmony, and protection for all family members across generations. Dashami Shraddha (September 16, Tuesday): Dashami Shraddha is performed to honour ancestors on Dashami. Offerings of food, water, and prayers are made to bring peace to their souls. Observing this ritual is believed to bring families harmony, prosperity, and spiritual uplift, fostering gratitude and reverence for one’s lineage.

Dashami Shraddha is performed to honour ancestors on Dashami. Offerings of food, water, and prayers are made to bring peace to their souls. Observing this ritual is believed to bring families harmony, prosperity, and spiritual uplift, fostering gratitude and reverence for one’s lineage. Ekadashi Shraddha (September 17, Wednesday): Ekadashi Shraddha is a sacred observance for ancestors who passed on Ekadashi. Devotees perform offerings and rituals with devotion, seeking blessings of peace and protection. This day also emphasises self-discipline, spiritual growth, and gratitude toward ancestors for their guidance and unseen support.

Ekadashi Shraddha is a sacred observance for ancestors who passed on Ekadashi. Devotees perform offerings and rituals with devotion, seeking blessings of peace and protection. This day also emphasises self-discipline, spiritual growth, and gratitude toward ancestors for their guidance and unseen support. Vishwakarma Puja (September 17, Wednesday): Vishwakarma Puja is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect. Devotees worship tools, machines, and workplaces, seeking blessings for skill, innovation, and success. This day symbolises gratitude, devotion, and the pursuit of excellence, fostering harmony and prosperity in professional and creative endeavours.

Vishwakarma Puja is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect. Devotees worship tools, machines, and workplaces, seeking blessings for skill, innovation, and success. This day symbolises gratitude, devotion, and the pursuit of excellence, fostering harmony and prosperity in professional and creative endeavours. Kanya Sankranti (September 17, Wednesday): Kanya Sankranti marks the Sun’s entry into Virgo. Devotees perform rituals, offer prayers, and engage in charitable acts for prosperity and balance. It is an auspicious time for spiritual cleansing, discipline, and introspection, bringing harmony and growth in personal and professional aspects of life.

Kanya Sankranti marks the Sun’s entry into Virgo. Devotees perform rituals, offer prayers, and engage in charitable acts for prosperity and balance. It is an auspicious time for spiritual cleansing, discipline, and introspection, bringing harmony and growth in personal and professional aspects of life. Indira Ekadashi (September 17, Wednesday): Indira Ekadashi is observed with fasting and prayers to Lord Vishnu for the liberation of ancestral souls. Devotees perform rituals, chant mantras, and seek blessings for peace, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment. This day emphasises devotion, gratitude, and the importance of connecting with divine energies.

Indira Ekadashi is observed with fasting and prayers to Lord Vishnu for the liberation of ancestral souls. Devotees perform rituals, chant mantras, and seek blessings for peace, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment. This day emphasises devotion, gratitude, and the importance of connecting with divine energies. Dwadashi Shraddha (September 18, Thursday): Dwadashi Shraddha is performed for ancestors who passed on Dwadashi. Devotees offer food, water, and prayers to honour their souls, seeking blessings for protection, harmony, and prosperity. Observing this ritual strengthens familial ties and fosters gratitude and reverence across generations.

Dwadashi Shraddha is performed for ancestors who passed on Dwadashi. Devotees offer food, water, and prayers to honour their souls, seeking blessings for protection, harmony, and prosperity. Observing this ritual strengthens familial ties and fosters gratitude and reverence across generations. Trayodashi Shraddha (September 19, Friday): Trayodashi Shraddha is a sacred observance for ancestors, performed with offerings of food, water, and prayers. This ritual is believed to bring peace to departed souls, ensure familial harmony, and attract blessings of prosperity, protection, and spiritual well-being for all descendants.

Trayodashi Shraddha is a sacred observance for ancestors, performed with offerings of food, water, and prayers. This ritual is believed to bring peace to departed souls, ensure familial harmony, and attract blessings of prosperity, protection, and spiritual well-being for all descendants. Magha Shraddha (September 19, Friday): Magha Shraddha is a significant day to honour ancestors under Magha Nakshatra. Devotees perform rituals with devotion, offering prayers and food to departed souls. Observing this ritual is believed to grant blessings of prosperity, protection, and spiritual strength for the entire family.

Magha Shraddha is a significant day to honour ancestors under Magha Nakshatra. Devotees perform rituals with devotion, offering prayers and food to departed souls. Observing this ritual is believed to grant blessings of prosperity, protection, and spiritual strength for the entire family. Shukra Pradosh Vrat (September 19, Friday): Shukra Pradosh Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva and observed during the evening twilight. Devotees fast, chant Shiva mantras, and perform pujas for health, wealth, and spiritual upliftment. The vrat is believed to remove obstacles and grant divine blessings for peace and prosperity.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva and observed during the evening twilight. Devotees fast, chant Shiva mantras, and perform pujas for health, wealth, and spiritual upliftment. The vrat is believed to remove obstacles and grant divine blessings for peace and prosperity. Masik Shivaratri (September 19, Friday): Masik Shivaratri is a monthly observance dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees fast, perform abhishekam, and chant “Om Namah Shivaya,” seeking spiritual awakening and divine blessings. This sacred night is ideal for meditation, helping devotees attain peace, inner strength, and spiritual progress.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

September 13: 09:11 AM to 10:44 AM

09:11 AM to 10:44 AM September 14: 04:55 PM to 06:27 PM

September 15: 07:38 AM to 09:11 AM

07:38 AM to 09:11 AM September 16: 03:20 PM to 04:53 PM

03:20 PM to 04:53 PM September 17: 12:15 PM to 01:47 PM

12:15 PM to 01:47 PM September 18: 01:47 PM to 03:19 PM

01:47 PM to 03:19 PM September 19: 10:43 AM to 12:15 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effects of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand, based solely on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

