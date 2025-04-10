Weekly Panchang from April 11-17, 2025: Hindu New Year, Baisakhi, Sun’s Transit in Aries, Auspicious Muhurat

This week's Panchanga initiates an important phase in the Hindu calendar marked with celestial transitions and several cultural festivities. The week begins with Chaitra Purnima, signalling the radiant start of new endeavors. Coinciding with this is the celebration of the Hindu Solar New Year on Mesha Sankranti, as the Sun enters the action-oriented sign of Aries, stimulating new pursuits with zeal and effort. The month of Vaishakha begins with the promise of growth and renewal, giving an appropriate reflection of the natural blooming of the season. With Baisakhi, a harvest festival celebrated with joy and exuberance, this season of prosperity is recalled with gratitude and a strong sense of community, especially predominant in Northern regions of India. Furthermore, the week finds a spiritual uplift as we celebrate Hanuman Jayanti, commemorating the birth of Lord Hanuman, the embodiment of strength, devotion, and selfless service. This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for marriage, and property or vehicle purchases, making it an ideal time for significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on April 14, Monday (10:39 PM to 12:13 AM, Apr 15), and on April 16, Wednesday (12:19 AM to 05:54 AM, Apr 17).

: Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on April 14, Monday (10:39 PM to 12:13 AM, Apr 15), and on April 16, Wednesday (12:19 AM to 05:54 AM, Apr 17). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week. Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on April 13, Sunday (05:58 AM to 05:57 AM, Apr 14), on April 14, Monday (05:57 AM to 08:25 AM) and on April 16, Wednesday (05:55 AM to 01:16 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury enters Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra on April 11 (Friday) at 06:35 PM

Mars enters Pushya Nakshatra on April 12 (Saturday) at 06:32 AM

Sun enters Aries sign on April 14 (Monday) at 03:30 AM

Sun and Venus at a deep semi-sextile on April 14 (Monday) at 02:19 PM

Sun and Saturn at a deep semi-sextile on April 16 (Wednesday) at 04:59 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Panguni Uthiram (April 11, Friday): Panguni Uthiram occurs during the combination of Uthiram Nakshatra with the Panguni month. The festival brings together a divine celestial wedding between Lord Shiva and Parvati and Lord Murugan and Deivanai. Temple ceremonies and religious rituals performed by devotees during this period concentrate on obtaining marital peace and spiritual satisfaction while requesting divine support for financial prosperity and emotional stability in their relationships.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided for doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

April 11: 10:47 AM to 12:22 PM

10:47 AM to 12:22 PM April 12: 09:10 AM to 10:46 AM

09:10 AM to 10:46 AM April 13: 05:10 PM to 06:46 PM

05:10 PM to 06:46 PM April 14: 07:33 AM to 09:09 AM

07:33 AM to 09:09 AM April 15: 03:34 PM to 05:11 PM

03:34 PM to 05:11 PM April 16: 12:21 PM to 01:58 PM

12:21 PM to 01:58 PM April 17: 01:58 PM to 03:34 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious times for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology, such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand based only on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

