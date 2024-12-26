Weekly Panchang from December 27- January 2, 2024: Venus Transit Sagittarius, Shani Trayodashi, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week's Panchanga brings some important events that will influence our lives. First, we have Shani Trayodashi, a day dedicated to honouring Lord Shani, where devotion and prayer can help alleviate challenges and seek blessings for stability and growth. This will be followed by Somavati Amavasya, a time to focus on ancestral rituals and offer prayers to bring peace and prosperity to our family lineage. Additionally, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated in Tamil Nadu, a day marked by the worship of Lord Hanuman, which will bring strength and courage to those observing it. Finally, Venus's transit into Aquarius signifies a shift in love and relationships, encouraging a more intellectual and unconventional approach to romantic matters. There are auspicious muhurats for selling and purchasing property and vehicles this week. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on December 27, 2024, Friday (07:12 AM to 07:13 AM, December 28).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on December 27, 2024, Friday (07:12 AM to 07:13 AM, December 28). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on January 2, Thursday (07:14 AM to 01:08 AM, Jan 03).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Jupiter at a deep-opposition on December 27 (Friday) at 04:15 AM,

Mercury and Saturn at a deep square on December 27 (Friday) at 12:56 PM,

Saturn enters in Poorva Bhadrapada Nakshatra on December 27 (Friday) at 10:42 PM

Venus transits Aquarius sign on December 28 (Saturday) at 11:48 PM

Sun enters Poorva Ashadha Nakshatra on December 29 (Sunday) at 12:34 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Shani Trayodashi (December 28, Saturday): Krishna Trayodashi tithi is celebrated as Shani Trayodashi, where people worship Lord Shani or Saturn. People offer special prayers to overcome the negative impact of Saturn in their birth chart and to please the lord for strength and financial success. It is also said that abstaining from certain activities during this vrat will help one to find reprieve from his/her troubles and spiritual growth.

Krishna Trayodashi tithi is celebrated as Shani Trayodashi, where people worship Lord Shani or Saturn. People offer special prayers to overcome the negative impact of Saturn in their birth chart and to please the lord for strength and financial success. It is also said that abstaining from certain activities during this vrat will help one to find reprieve from his/her troubles and spiritual growth. Pradosh Vrat (December 28, Saturday): The Trayodashi tithi observed Pradosh Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva. People also have a fast and pray during the dusk to seek good relationships and prosperity in their domestic life. It is also believed that on this fortunate day, all sins are washed away, and one is reborn spiritually.

The Trayodashi tithi observed Pradosh Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva. People also have a fast and pray during the dusk to seek good relationships and prosperity in their domestic life. It is also believed that on this fortunate day, all sins are washed away, and one is reborn spiritually. Somavati Amavasya (December 30, Monday): Somavati Amavasya is considered highly auspicious if the Amavasya falls on Monday. People plunge into rivers and offer puja to their dead relatives. There is good luck in worshipping Lord Shiva and fasting on this day for good luck and long life. This unique alignment has great importance in Hindu spiritualism.

Somavati Amavasya is considered highly auspicious if the Amavasya falls on Monday. People plunge into rivers and offer puja to their dead relatives. There is good luck in worshipping Lord Shiva and fasting on this day for good luck and long life. This unique alignment has great importance in Hindu spiritualism. Hanuman Jayanti Tamil (December 30, Monday): Tamil Hanuman Jayanti is one of the pious days dedicated to the birth of Lord Hanuman. People of Tamil Nadu pray and chant Hanuman Chalisa to pay their respects to his dedication to Lord Rama. By paying special attention to this day, one will receive power, valour, and a shield. Special pujas and feasts are performed in temples and many homes.

Tamil Hanuman Jayanti is one of the pious days dedicated to the birth of Lord Hanuman. People of Tamil Nadu pray and chant Hanuman Chalisa to pay their respects to his dedication to Lord Rama. By paying special attention to this day, one will receive power, valour, and a shield. Special pujas and feasts are performed in temples and many homes. Darsha Amavasya (December 30, Monday): Darsha Amavasya is also known as Sarvapitru Amavasya and is celebrated on the Amavasya tithi to perform rituals for ancestors. People make tarpan and other rituals to please their ancestors as part of their tradition. It is also a day of reflection and spiritual regeneration because the new moon is a new beginning.

Darsha Amavasya is also known as Sarvapitru Amavasya and is celebrated on the Amavasya tithi to perform rituals for ancestors. People make tarpan and other rituals to please their ancestors as part of their tradition. It is also a day of reflection and spiritual regeneration because the new moon is a new beginning. Ishti (December 31, Tuesday): Ishti is a Vedic ritual carried out on Amavasya to make offerings into the sacred fire. It is a day of thanksgiving and getting in touch with the spiritual powers. It is the process of purification, balance, and the attainment of wishes with the help of blessings from the fire god, Agni.

Ishti is a Vedic ritual carried out on Amavasya to make offerings into the sacred fire. It is a day of thanksgiving and getting in touch with the spiritual powers. It is the process of purification, balance, and the attainment of wishes with the help of blessings from the fire god, Agni. Chandra Darshana (January 1, Wednesday): Shukla Pratipada is the day that separates Chandra Darshana from the sighting of the new moon. People worship the moon god, make offerings, and conduct ceremonies for the sake of mental health and wealth. It is also good fortune to observe the crescent moon on this day, and it is thought to bring renewed energy, clarity, and a new beginning for the upcoming lunar month.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

December 27: 11:05 AM to 12:22 PM

11:05 AM to 12:22 PM December 28: 09:48 AM to 11:05 AM

09:48 AM to 11:05 AM December 29: 04:16 PM to 05:34 PM

04:16 PM to 05:34 PM December 30: 08:31 AM to 09:49 AM

08:31 AM to 09:49 AM December 31: 03:00 PM to 04:17 PM

January 01: 12:25 PM to 01:43 PM

January 02: 01:43 PM to 03:01 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

