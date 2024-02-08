Weekly Panchang from February 09 - 15, 2024: Vasant Panchami, Sun Transit in Aquarius, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week, we've got some exciting events happening in the Hindu calendar! It’s time to gear up to celebrate the festival of Vasant Panchami, which marks the arrival of spring and is dedicated to the goddess Saraswati, the patron of knowledge, arts, and music. Also, we have Mauni Amavasya, a special day for silence and introspection, encouraging us to reflect on our thoughts and actions. In the zodiac, the Sun will be moving into the Aquarius sign, bringing fresh energy and new perspectives. Alongside, Venus will be making its transit into Capricorn, influencing our relationships and adding stability and practicality to matters of the heart. We also have auspicious muhurta this week pertaining to marriage, griha pravesh and vehicle purchase. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on February 12, 2024, Monday (02:56 PM to 07:02 AM, Feb 13) and on February 13, 2024, Tuesday (02:41 PM to 05:11 AM, Feb 14).

: Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on February 12, 2024, Monday (02:56 PM to 07:02 AM, Feb 13) and on February 13, 2024, Tuesday (02:41 PM to 05:11 AM, Feb 14). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on February 12, 2024, Monday (02:56 PM to 05:44 PM) and February 14, 2024, Wednesday (07:01 AM to 10:43 AM).

: Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on February 12, 2024, Monday (02:56 PM to 05:44 PM) and February 14, 2024, Wednesday (07:01 AM to 10:43 AM). Property Purchase Muhurat : No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week. Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on February 14, 2024, Wednesday (07:01 AM to 10:43 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters Uttar Ashadha Nakshatra on February 9 (Friday) at 12:17 PM

Mercury and Saturn at a deep 30-degree angle on February 10 (Saturday) at 05:27 AM

Saturn transits Shatabhisha Pada on February 10 (Saturday) at 02:00 PM

Mercury and Jupiter at a deep 90-degree angle on February 10 (Saturday) at 06:53 PM

Venus enters Capricorn sign on February 12 (Monday) at 05:00 AM

Sun enters Aquarius sign on February 13 (Tuesday) at 03:54 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Mauni Amavas (Friday, February 09): Mauni Amavasya is a holy Hindu festival observed on the day of Amavasya, which falls during the month of Magha. On this day, devotees vow silence, abstaining from outer communication and engaging in inner reflection and spiritual practices. This day is auspicious, and people tend to bathe in holy rivers, perform rituals, and meditate.

Chandra Darshana (Sunday, February 11): The Hindu festival of Chandra Darshana is the celebration of the sighting of the moon. This auspicious day is dedicated to devotees who offer prayers, rituals, and fasting to signify the recommencement of life and spiritual development. The festival focuses on self-reflection, appreciation, and striving for a bright future; it creates a harmony of the soul and godliness that leads to inner calm.

Ganesha Jayanti (Tuesday, February 13): The Hindu festival of Ganesh Jayanti, observed on the birthday of Lord Ganesha, is a celebration of the respected Hindu deity of wisdom and prosperity. They worship, engage in rituals and make sculptures out of clay. The festival is associated with new starts and the banishment of hindrances.

Vasant Panchami (Wednesday, February 14): The celebration of Vasant Panchami marks the beginning of spring in India. This festival is dedicated to the goddess Saraswati, representing intelligence, arts, and music. The followers dress in yellow clothes, pray and ask for blessings for their academic studies. It goes beyond this, being a colourful festival of rejuvenation and aesthetic inspiration.

Skanda Sashti (Wednesday, February 14): The sixth day of the lunar month is celebrated as Skanda Sashti, a Hindu festival in honour of Lord Murugan. The followers observe fasting, chant hymns, and attend processions, celebrating the heavenly triumph of Murugan over the demon Surapadman. It is a celebration that involves special prayers, cultural activities and feasts all of which promote spiritual devotion and bonding among people.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

February 09: 11:13 AM to 12:35 PM

February 10: 09:50 AM to 11:13 AM

09:50 AM to 11:13 AM February 11: 04:45 PM to 06:08 PM

04:45 PM to 06:08 PM February 12: 08:26 AM to 09:49 AM

08:26 AM to 09:49 AM February 13: 03:22 PM to 04:46 PM

03:22 PM to 04:46 PM February 14: 12:35 PM to 01:59 PM

12:35 PM to 01:59 PM February 15: 01:59 PM to 03:23 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

