Weekly Panchang from February 14 – 20, 2025: Planetary Transits, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week, there are some important nakshatra transits and festivals. The Sun and Mercury move into the Shatabhisha Nakshatra, enhancing intellectual abilities and spiritual insight. Talking about festivals, we will be observing Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi, which provides an opportunity to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles. Yashoda Jayanti, celebrating divine love and devotion exemplified by Mata Yashoda, will also be commemorated this week, along with Shabari Jayanti - a celebration of the steadfast devotion of Lord Rama's devotee, Shabari. Additionally, favourable muhuratas are available for celebrated milestones such as marriage, housewarming (griha pravesh), and the buying or selling of property and vehicles. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Weekly Panchang from February 14-20, 2025 to determine the auspicious & inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the planetary positions.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on February 14, Friday (11:09 PM to 06:59 AM, Feb 15), on February 15, Saturday (06:59 AM to 10:48 AM and 11:52 PM to 06:59 AM, Feb 16), on February 16, Sunday (06:59 AM to 08:06 AM), on February 18, Tuesday (09:52 AM to 06:56 AM, Feb 19), and on February 19, Wednesday (06:56 AM to 07:32 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury enters in Shatabhisha Nakshatra on February 15 (Saturday) at 05:08 AM

Sun & Moon Vyatipata on February 17 (Monday) at 04:44 PM

Mercury and Venus in a deep semi-sextile on February 19 (Wednesday) at 09:29 AM

Sun enters in Shatabhisha Nakshatra on February 19 (Wednesday) at 12:34 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi (February 16, Sunday): The sacred day of Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi falls on Phalguna Krishna Chaturthi. The devotees who keep a fast worship Lord Ganesha and end their fast when they see the moon. The vrat custom is thought to eliminate barriers while bestowing wisdom and blessings of financial success and achievement in every pursuit.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

February 14: 11:12 AM to 12:35 PM

11:12 AM to 12:35 PM February 15: 09:47 AM to 11:11 AM

09:47 AM to 11:11 AM February 16: 04:48 PM to 06:12 PM

04:48 PM to 06:12 PM February 17: 08:22 AM to 09:46 AM

08:22 AM to 09:46 AM February 18: 03:24 PM to 04:49 PM

03:24 PM to 04:49 PM February 19: 12:35 PM to 02:00 PM

12:35 PM to 02:00 PM February 20: 02:00 PM to 03:25 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

