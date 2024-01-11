Weekly Panchang from January 12 –18, 2024: Sun’s Transit in Capricorn, Makar Sankranti, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week buzzes with auspicious celebrations! The Sun's entry into Capricorn ignites ambition and growth, paving the way for Makara Sankranti, a joyous Indian festival marking the Sun's northward journey called Uttarayana. Across India, celebrations erupt - Lohri's bonfires crackle in the north, while Pongal in the south celebrates the harvest with thanksgiving. As the week unfolds, love goddess Venus glides into Sagittarius, sparking an adventurous spirit and rekindling romantic flames. This week is also auspicious for undertaking marriage and transactions relating to property and vehicles. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on January 16, 2024, Tuesday (08:01 PM to 07:15 AM, Jan 17) and on January 17, 2024, Wednesday (07:15 AM to 09:50 PM)

: Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on January 16, 2024, Tuesday (08:01 PM to 07:15 AM, Jan 17) and on January 17, 2024, Wednesday (07:15 AM to 09:50 PM) Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No Auspicious Muhurat is available this week.

: No Auspicious Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : No Auspicious Muhurat is available this week.

: No Auspicious Muhurat is available this week. Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on January 14, 2024, Sunday (07:15 AM to 07:59 AM), on January 15, 2024, Monday (07:15 AM to 08:07 AM) and on January 17, 2024, Wednesday (10:06 PM to 03:33 AM, Jan 18).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars and Jupiter at a deep trine aspect of 120-degree on January 12 (Friday) at 04:07 PM

Mars enters in Poorva Ashadha Nakshatra on January 14 (Sunday) at 10:11 PM

Sun enters Capricorn sign on January 15 (Monday) at 02:54 AM

Mercury and Saturn at a sextile aspect of 60-degree on January 18 (Thursday) at 02:17 PM

Venus enters Sagittarius sign on January 18 (Thursday) at 09:05 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti (Friday, January 12): Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is observed on the birth anniversary of the celebrated Indian monk and philosopher Swami Vivekananda. It celebrates his teachings on the paths to spirituality and harmony and how individuals and society can achieve strength through personal and collective progress. His inspiration for self-realisation and societal change continues to inspire generations.

Lohri (Sunday, January 14): Lohri is a lively Punjabi festival celebrating the end of winter and the harvest season’s plenty. The bonfires burn, friends and relatives congregate, sing folk verses and perform spirited dances. Traditionally, sesame seeds, peanuts and jaggery are offered in the fire to symbolise prosperity and unity during this auspicious festival.

Makara Sankranti (Monday, January 15): Makara Sankranti, an auspicious Hindu festival, is observed on the occasion of the movement of the Sun into the zodiac sign Capricorn. It is celebrated by flying colourful kites, distributing traditional Indian sweets like til and gur, and joyous get-togethers symbolising a new start. It promotes unity, joy and cultural abundance.

Uttarayana (Monday, January 15): It marks the period when the Sun begins its northward movement in the sky. Uttarayana is considered an auspicious time, brimming with positive energy. Days lengthen, symbolising expansion, growth, and external activity. It's an ideal period for initiating new ventures, renovating, and pursuing material goals.

Pongal (Monday, January 15): Pongal is the joyous harvest festival of South India with merry rituals. It is celebrated to commemorate the bounties of nature through feasts, colourful Kolam decorations and boiling of rice, which symbolises abundance. Families come together and exchange greetings and gratitude, reinforcing harmony and joy.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (Wednesday, January 17): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti celebrates the birth of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru and spiritual leader. It is celebrated through prayers, processions, and hymn recitals to signify courage, sacrifice and equality. His teachings were centred on fighting against injustice and advocating for people’s rights.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

January 12: 11:11 AM to 12:29 PM

January 13: 09:52 AM to 11:11 AM

09:52 AM to 11:11 AM January 14: 04:26 PM to 05:45 PM

04:26 PM to 05:45 PM January 15: 08:34 AM to 09:53 AM

08:34 AM to 09:53 AM January 16: 03:09 PM to 04:28 PM

03:09 PM to 04:28 PM January 17: 12:31 PM to 01:50 PM

12:31 PM to 01:50 PM January 18: 01:51 PM to 03:10 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

