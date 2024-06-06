Weekly Panchang from June 7-13, 2024: Venus Transit Gemini, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

We have an exciting week ahead with several celestial events and festivals. Firstly, Venus, Sun, and Mercury will enter Mrigashira Nakshatra, known for its creative and curious energy. Jupiter, the planet of wisdom and expansion, moves into Rohini Nakshatra, bringing a focus on growth and prosperity. Additionally, Venus will transit into Gemini, encouraging social connections and communication. This week also features two important festivals: Vinayaka Chaturthi, a day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, and Skanda Sashti, which honors Lord Murugan. These events bring positive energy and opportunities for spiritual growth. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on June 7, Friday (05:23 AM to 07:43 PM) and on June 13, Thursday (05:23 AM to 05:08 AM, Jun 14).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on June 7, Friday (05:23 AM to 07:43 PM) and on June 13, Thursday (05:23 AM to 05:08 AM, Jun 14). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on June 9, Sunday (05:23 AM to 03:44 PM) and on June 10, Monday (04:14 PM to 09:40 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters Mrigashirsha Nakshatra on June 7 (Friday) at 08:25 AM

Sun enters Mrigashirsha Nakshatra on June 8 (Saturday) at 01:16 AM

Venus and Saturn at 90-angle on June 8 (Saturday) at 01:53 PM

Sun and Saturn at 90-degree angle on June 9 (Sunday) at 04:03 PM

Mercury enters Mrigashirsha Nakshatra on June 11 (Tuesday) at 10:17 PM

Venus transit in Gemini sign on June 12 (Wednesday) at 06:37 PM

Jupiter enters Rohini Nakshatra on June 13 (Thursday) at 06:27 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Chandra Darshana (June 7, Friday): The sighting of the new moon is known as Chandra Darshana which is considered very auspicious in Hindu culture. It is the first day of a lunar month and is associated with new starts, hence it is a good day for starting new projects. People offer prayers and other rituals in order to receive blessings for a prosperous and healthy life.

Vinayaka Chaturthi (June 10, Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a festival that marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much enthusiasm and people bring home or place statues of Ganesha in public areas. Rituals, prayers, and cultural activities end with the immersion of the idol, which signifies the journey of Ganesha to Mount Kailash. The festival also aims at enhancing unity, devotion and cultural values.

Skanda Sashti (June 11 Tuesday): Skanda Sashti is a popular Hindu festival that marks the triumph of Lord Murugan over the evil spirit Surapadman. It is celebrated on the sixth day of the lunar month and involves fasting and praying for courage, wealth, and protection. The festival represents victory of light over darkness.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

June 07: 10:36 AM to 12:20 PM

June 08: 08:52 AM to 10:36 AM

08:52 AM to 10:36 AM June 09: 05:34 PM to 07:18 PM

05:34 PM to 07:18 PM June 10: 07:07 AM to 08:52 AM

07:07 AM to 08:52 AM June 11: 03:50 PM to 05:35 PM

June 12: 12:21 PM to 02:06 PM

June 13: 02:06 PM to 03:51 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

