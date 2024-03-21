Weekly Panchang From March 22-28, 2024: Holi, First Lunar Eclipse, Festivals, Muhurata

The upcoming week presents a confluence of important events in the Hindu Panchang. The week commences with the exuberant celebration of Holi, a traditional festival marked by vibrant colors that signify the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring. Following the festivities, the heavens become the focal point as the year first lunar eclipse takes place, serving as a reminder of the universe and constant state of flux. Astrologically, the week is marked by the ingress of the enthusiastic planet Mercury into fiery Aries. This transit promises to stimulate communication and ignite new ideas. Finally, the week ushers in commencing the auspicious Chitra month, traditionally associated with heightened creativity and spiritual development. Some auspicious muhurtas are available this week for griha pravesh and vehicle and property purchases. Lets explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on March 27, Wednesday (06:17 AM to 04:16 PM).

Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on March 27, Wednesday (06:17 AM to 04:16 PM). Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on March 22, Friday (06:22 AM to 06:21 AM, Mar 23) and March 28, Thursday (06:38 PM to 06:14 AM, Mar 29).

Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on March 22, Friday (06:22 AM to 06:21 AM, Mar 23) and March 28, Thursday (06:38 PM to 06:14 AM, Mar 29). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on March 25, Monday (10:38 AM to 06:18 AM, Mar 26), March 27, Wednesday (05:06 PM to 06:15 AM, Mar 28) and March 28, Thursday (06:15 AM to 06:38 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus and Saturn conjunction at 0-degree on March 22 (Friday) at 04:37 AM

Neptune (Varun) enters Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra on March 22 (Friday) at 07:50 AM

Venus enters Poorva Bhadrapada Nakshatra on March 23 (Saturday) at 02:47 PM

Mars enters Shatabhisha Nakshatra on March 24 (Sunday) at 08:04 AM

Mercury enters in Aries sign on March 26 (Tuesday) at 03:09 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Holika Dahan (March 24, Sunday) : Holika Dahan, the pre-Holi festival known as Chhoti Holi, is celebrated enthusiastically in India. It symbolises the victory of the good over the evil and the arrival of the spring. People gather light bonfires, perform rituals, and play with colours the next day to manifest the brightness of the Sun and the victory of light over darkness and joy over sorrow.

: Holika Dahan, the pre-Holi festival known as Chhoti Holi, is celebrated enthusiastically in India. It symbolises the victory of the good over the evil and the arrival of the spring. People gather light bonfires, perform rituals, and play with colours the next day to manifest the brightness of the Sun and the victory of light over darkness and joy over sorrow. Phalguna Purnima Vrat (March 24, Sunday): Phalguna Purnima Vrat is a religious fasting ceremony of Hindus dedicated to Lord Vishnu and falls on the day of the full moon in the month of Phalguna. Followers of this faith observe fasting and pray to receive blessings for good fortune, harmony and spiritual advancement.

Phalguna Purnima Vrat is a religious fasting ceremony of Hindus dedicated to Lord Vishnu and falls on the day of the full moon in the month of Phalguna. Followers of this faith observe fasting and pray to receive blessings for good fortune, harmony and spiritual advancement. Holi (March 25, Monday): Holi, a festival of colors, is a joyous occasion with an energetic ambience in various parts of India that symbolises the coming of spring. There is an atmosphere of celebration with colors and water.

Holi, a festival of colors, is a joyous occasion with an energetic ambience in various parts of India that symbolises the coming of spring. There is an atmosphere of celebration with colors and water. Dol Purnima (March 25, Monday): In Bengali tradition, the festival of Dol Purnima or Dol Jatra commemorates the divine love of Radha and Krishna. It symbolises spring with beautiful colors, music, and dance. The swinging of the Radha-Krishna idols celebrates their divine love.

In Bengali tradition, the festival of Dol Purnima or Dol Jatra commemorates the divine love of Radha and Krishna. It symbolises spring with beautiful colors, music, and dance. The swinging of the Radha-Krishna idols celebrates their divine love. Lakshmi Jayanti (March 25, Monday): Lakshmi Jayanti commemorates the birth of the Hindu Goddess Lakshmi, who is associated with wealth, prosperity, and luck. It is observed religiously through rituals such as fasting, prayer, or offering.

Lakshmi Jayanti commemorates the birth of the Hindu Goddess Lakshmi, who is associated with wealth, prosperity, and luck. It is observed religiously through rituals such as fasting, prayer, or offering. Chandra Grahan (March 25, Monday): In astrology, this phase relegates human beings to a perception of emotions, intimate relationships, and heavenly energy as an outcome of planetary movement.

In astrology, this phase relegates human beings to a perception of emotions, intimate relationships, and heavenly energy as an outcome of planetary movement. Chaitra Begins in North (March 26, Tuesday): Chaitra, the first month of the Hindu calendar, is considered the beginning of the new year by many regions of India. It has a connotation of rebirth, renewal, and new beginnings, which is an accurate reflection of the season of spring. People take part in rituals, pray, and celebrate festivals, welcoming the coming season, which is full of prosperity and vitality.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

 March 22: 10:57 AM to 12:28 PM

 March 23: 09:24 AM to 10:56 AM

 March 24: 05:03 PM to 06:35 PM

 March 25: 07:51 AM to 09:23 AM

 March 26: 03:31 PM to 05:04 PM

 March 27: 12:27 PM to 01:59 PM

 March 28: 01:59 PM to 03:32 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter- relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779