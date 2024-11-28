Weekly Panchang from November 29-December 5, 2024: Venus Transit Capricorn, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week’s Panchanga brings significant zodiac movements that promise transformative energy. Venus, the planet of love and luxury, transits into Capricorn, bringing a practical and goal-oriented approach to relationships and finances. Meanwhile, Mercury and Jupiter will be placed in deep opposition, creating a tug-of-war between logic and wisdom. Adding to the intensity, the Sun and Saturn form a challenging square, testing patience and resilience. Finally, the week concludes with Darsha Amavasya (New Moon), a significant day for introspection and spiritual renewal. Observing rituals and meditating during this New Moon phase can help release negative energies and invite fresh beginnings. There are auspicious muhurats for marriage and Graha Pravesh, making it a favourable period for starting new chapters in life. If you’re planning to buy or sell a vehicle or property, this week offers the right timing to ensure success. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on November 29, Friday (06:55 AM to 08:39 AM), December 4, Wednesday (05:15 PM to 01:02 AM, Dec 05) and December 5, Thursday (12:49 PM to 05:26 PM).

Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on December 5, Thursday (12:49 PM to 05:26 PM).

Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on November 29, Friday (10:18 AM to 06:56 AM, Nov 30).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on November 29, Friday (10:18 AM to 06:56 AM, Nov 30). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on November 29, Friday (06:55 AM to 08:39 AM) and on December 5, Thursday (05:26 PM to 07:00 AM, Dec 06).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus transits Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra on November 29 (Friday) at 03:37 PM

Mercury and Venus at a 30-degree angle on November 30 (Saturday) at 02:54 AM

Venus transits Capricorn sign on December 2 (Monday) at 12:05 PM

Sun transits Jyeshtha Nakshatra on December 2 (Monday) at 07:18 PM

Mercury and Jupiter at a deep-opposition on December 4 (Wednesday) at 03:43 PM

Sun and Saturn at a deep square on December 4 (Wednesday) at 09:45 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Darsha Amavasya (November 30, Saturday): It is a significant day for honouring ancestors through rituals like Tarpan and Pind Daan. Devotees also observe fasting and perform charity, seeking blessings for peace and prosperity. It’s an auspicious day for new beginnings and spiritual purification.

It is a significant day for honouring ancestors through rituals like Tarpan and Pind Daan. Devotees also observe fasting and perform charity, seeking blessings for peace and prosperity. It’s an auspicious day for new beginnings and spiritual purification. Margashirsha Amavasya (December 1, Sunday): Margashirsha Amavasya, observed on December 1, 2024, during Pausha Krishna Amavasya, is a spiritually significant day for worship and ancestral rituals like Tarpan and Pind Daan. Devotees observe fasting, offer prayers, and seek blessings for prosperity and peace. This Amavasya is ideal for spiritual practices and resolving karmic debts.

Margashirsha Amavasya, observed on December 1, 2024, during Pausha Krishna Amavasya, is a spiritually significant day for worship and ancestral rituals like Tarpan and Pind Daan. Devotees observe fasting, offer prayers, and seek blessings for prosperity and peace. This Amavasya is ideal for spiritual practices and resolving karmic debts. Chandra Darshana (December 3, Tuesday): Chandra Darshana marks the first sighting of the waxing moon after Amavasya. Devotees worship the Moon, offer water (Arghya), and pray for mental peace, prosperity, and emotional balance. This day is considered auspicious for new beginnings and for fostering positivity in life.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

November 29: 10:51 AM to 12:09 PM

10:51 AM to 12:09 PM November 30: 09:33 AM to 10:51 AM

09:33 AM to 10:51 AM December 01: 04:05 PM to 05:24 PM

04:05 PM to 05:24 PM December 02: 08:16 AM to 09:34 AM

08:16 AM to 09:34 AM December 03: 02:47 PM to 04:06 PM

02:47 PM to 04:06 PM December 04: 12:11 PM to 01:30 PM

12:11 PM to 01:30 PM December 05: 01:30 PM to 02:48 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

