Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for February 14-February 21

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Learning about new management concepts would enhance career prospects. Raising capital for buying your dream home will not pose much difficulty. Opting for healthy lifestyle choices will benefit you remarkably. Avoid getting influenced by false promises on social front. Domestic front could be a little troubled as family will be very demanding. Some differences may crop up on marital front.

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lemon





TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

Your attention to detail and creativity is likely to bring you into prominence at work. You need to work as a team to smooth out issues on marital front. Those feeling reticent in love are likely to gather courage to confess true feelings. Good health is assured with healthy choices. Those looking to rent out their house or a part of their house may find ideal tenants.

Love: The World

Mood: Justice

Career: King of Wands

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson





GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

You will be able to tackle all problems on professional front. Your cheerfulness will enable you to enjoy perfect health. Investment in business expansion will fetch handsome returns. You are likely to experience a wonderful time on family front. Your packed schedule this week may leave you with little time for romance. If possible, maintain distance from supporting contradictory opinions.

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Three of coins

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee





CANCER (June22 - July 22)

Positive developments on personal and professional front are in store this week. Your patient handling of things at work is likely to bring awards. You need to reassess investment plans to avoid losses. Erratic behaviour of partner may change your getaway plans. You need to tactfully deal with an overbearing person on social front. Long pending legal matters may get decided to your satisfaction.

Love: The Moon

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: The Tower

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet





LEO (July 23 - August 23)

Promising opportunities may be headed your way. Keep seniors in the loop about developments on the work front. Avoid being complacent on academic front. You are likely to meet romantic partner after long separation. You need to avoid a strenuous exercise regimen for now. Indications of acquiring a plot in prime locations appear strong this week.

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Magician

Career: Eight of Cups

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach





VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

You may get an excellent opportunity to make a mark on professional front. Businessmen may seal a lucrative deal. Those looking to go abroad for studies may get good options. Time spent with family will prove enjoyable. You succeed in attracting your dream person with your wit. You may need to approach an old problem with a fresh perspective.

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Three of Wands

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise





LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

You can feel positive vibrations all around you, as you are ready to dive into new goals. You need to cross-check all changes you are keen to implement on the professional front. Financial position is set to improve with timely decisions. A short vacation promises to be exciting. Family members are likely to remain demanding this week, but you will be able to meet their expectations. It is a good time to initiate a repair or renovation at home.

Love: The Lovers

Mood: The Fool

Career: Strength

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon





SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Following an innovative approach brings unlimited success on professional front. Those in retail business can look forward to a profitable period. Family members are likely to appreciate your efforts to guide a younger relative. Tempting real estate deals may come your way this week. Avoid losing your temper as it will undo all the good work of the past.

Love: Devil

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Knight of Wands

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden





SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

Your diligence on the job is noticed. Your inventive overturns bring back spice in your marital relationship. Retailers need to be careful about dealings involving credit. An important development brings jubilation for the entire family. There is a strict need to avoid self-medication. Avoid hesitation while asking your friends for help. Your commuting problems are likely to get resolved once and for all.

Love: Temperance

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Moon

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender





CAPRICORN (December 24 - January 20)

Power of persuasion and sincere efforts bring you back in the limelight on the work front. You make good progress on academic front. You succeed in consolidating your financial position with timely action. Those ailing for long are likely to show improvement soon. You need to make efforts to bring back spark in your romantic relationship. A short drive or stay with friends is likely to recharge you.

Love: Judgment

Mood: Magician

Career: Ten of Wands

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee





AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Self-starters are likely to find the work front productive. You give a boost to your finances by choosing lucrative investments. Keep a tab on competitors to maintain lead on academic front. Peaceful atmosphere will reflect positively on children. You may get to meet your dream person in a family event. You will remain in demand for your wise counsel.

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Devil

Career: Two of Wands

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink





PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

You will be able to multi-task efficiently on professional front. Businessmen will succeed in expanding their horizons. Students need to put in more efforts on academic front. Preparation will make your journey comfortable. Maintaining distance from junk food will benefit health. Unilateral stance of spouse may trouble you but deal with it patiently. It is excellent time for a social or religious do.

Love: Nine of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green





(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

