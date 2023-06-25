Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 25 to July 1, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Hanged Man Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: The Tower

Career: Three of Cups

The week may bring favourable developments. You may find yourself excelling in problem-solving and critical thinking at the workplace. Your financial situation will also see a satisfactory level of profitability. It will be wise to manage stress on the health front to maintain a healthy balance. Family discussions may be necessary to reach a decision, but it may take some time to reach a consensus. Positive affirmations in love can lift your spirits this week. Some may get excellent opportunities for a backpacking adventure. An early possession of a house can be a blessing for some. Socializing with friends may prove to be very enjoyable. On the academic front, scholarships can provide opportunities for growth and advancement.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Page of Cups

This week may bring a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges. On the health front, it may be necessary to supplement your diet with supplements to maintain a balance. Financial security may bring a sense of relief and stability. Some may not get the opportunity to lead a prestigious project at work. Family life may be good with the potential for a new member to join the family. Infatuation and romantic relationships may bloom this week, adding to your happiness. Business travel is likely to be fruitful and may open up new avenues for success. Property-related expenses may arise unexpectedly, so it is advisable to be prepared for such situations. Resourcefulness may help in tackling such unexpected expenses. On the academic front, it is important to balance your social and academic life to ensure a successful outcome.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Judgement

Career: King of Wands

This week may bring mixed results for you. On the health front, it is recommended to follow a fitness tip to maintain a healthy body. You may encounter some challenges in your professional life, but with your mastery of the subject, you can overcome them. Family matters may require your attention, and kinship will be important during this time. Some may experience a deep connection with a new romantic interest. Financial solvency may be a concern for you this week. Travel opportunities may bring excitement, especially if you are interested in wildlife adventures. It is important to prioritize home security to avoid problems. Spending time with your friend circle can be very enjoyable for some. For students, seniors may provide valuable guidance and insights for balancing academic and personal life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Justice

This week can bring some highs and lows. Your professional life may take a turn for the better as you receive a promotion for your hard work. Your health is in good shape, but don’t forget to stay hydrated to maintain it. Patiently hearing out your family members can resolve some long-standing issues. In the romantic aspect, if you are in a long-distance relationship, this week may bring some positive news. Moreover, international trade could bring some good opportunities. On the academic front, goal-setting and planning may be the key to your success. Travel opportunities may come your way unexpectedly. Finding affordable properties could prove to be a challenge this week. This is an excellent time to connect with your community and build meaningful relationships with others.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: King of Cups

Career: Six of Swords

This week may offer a mix of opportunities and obstacles for you. You may make a profit with some lucrative short-term plans. Staying adaptable and open to learning new skills could lead to growth in the workplace. It will be essential to maintain a regimen of extreme fitness to take health a notch higher. In romance, you may find yourself drawn to a colleague at work, but be cautious about how you proceed. Your family may offer some valuable advice and guidance, particularly your grandparents. This is also a good time to consider selling your old property. In academics, it is a good week to connect with peers and exchange notes. Exploring historical and heritage sites can prove taxing for some in the sun.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: The World

This week may bring a mixed bag of experiences for you. Your family life can be a source of great camaraderie and joy. With regular exercise, you may experience robustness in your overall well-being. However, your financial situation may only be modest, so try to increase cash flow. Your professional life may face some challenges, particularly in the field of digital marketing. However, do not let this demotivate you; rather, keep working hard. In romance, you may experience some devotion towards your partner, but it may not be reciprocated to the same extent. Travel plans are looking excellent, with the possibility of an unexpected getaway. Your property investments may also see a good increase, bringing you financial stability. Your neighbours may seek your help, so stay ready to offer a helping hand. As for academics, managing time efficiently and setting goals can be beneficial for success.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: Chariot

Career: The Hanged Man

This week may bring mixed results for you. Your profession may see an upswing as you continue to hone your skillset and perform well. Your family may be a source of comfort and support in tough times. Your loan agreement will need an expert opinion to rule out lacunas. Prioritizing your endurance and well-being may bring a bloom in health. Suspecting the fidelity of your partner could create some strain in a romantic relationship. Focus on wealth-building and sound investments may consolidate your wealth. Your property may also see an increase in value, especially if it is commercial property. Homestays may not be a good option for a trip this week, as there may be obstacles in your way. In academics, assignments may seem tempting to put off, but stay on track. Do not waste time on futile activities.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Devil

Career: Three of Swords

The week may surprise you in many ways. Your focus may shift to your family as they become a source of support and understanding. With good returns on your assets, you may feel a sense of security and stability on the financial front. Romance may begin to look up as you catch the eye of an attractive person. Flexibility may be key to maintaining your well-being. It will be a good idea to be creative and think outside the box on the professional front. This could be the week when you finally find your dream home. Unfortunately, travel plans may not pan out as you hoped, but do not let that dampen your spirits. In academics, building a strong rapport with your instructor could pay off in the long run.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Five of Wands

Some good news may be headed your way this week. Your immunity may get a boost with natural herbs. Your professional front may shine brightly as you continue to

work under pressure and impress your superiors. In your romantic life, forgiveness and healing may be necessary to overcome any conflicts that arise. Avoid investing hard-earned money in haste. Your family support system may be lacking this week, which may cause some tension and stress. However, reaching out to friends and other loved ones for help can fill that void. Your vacation plans may be on hold due to circumstances out of your control. New tenants may create trouble for some, so remain alert. Balancing your academic schedule can be achieved through creativity and helping others.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Star

Mood: Strength

Career: Knight of Swords

You may feel revitalized this week. You may get closer to achieving your health goals. Your finances are looking very good right now, with the possibility of a financial gain on the horizon. In terms of your profession, you may remain competent and handle all challenges that may arise. However, your family life may experience some difficulties, requiring you to make compromises in order to maintain peace. Some may take their relationship to the next level and even tie the knot. This is a good time to plan a family vacation to increase bonhomie. Your property investments are looking very good, especially those in foreign markets. Engaging in voluntary work may bring some much-needed fulfilment and satisfaction. Students can enrol in an internship program to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Justice

Career: King of Coins

As you dive into this week, your professional life is set to thrive. You may shoulder new responsibilities very well with your expertise and caliber. A boost in stamina may allow you to push your limits. There is the likelihood of increased fidelity and deeper connections with your loved ones on the romantic front. However, you may face some financial constraints this week, with only a modest financial windfall expected. Family issues may arise during a family reunion unexpectedly. Some may get opportunities to explore off-the-beaten-path destinations with friends. You will need to navigate property disputes with patience and tact. Your creativity will be at an all-time high, helping you to excel in your academic pursuits and hone your study skills. Your generosity may earn you praise on the social front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Nine of Wands

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Temperance

The week may start on an encouraging note. Investment in low-risk opportunities may bring stability on the financial front. Some may benefit from incorporating natural supplements into their daily diet. However, your professional front may be a bit turbulent as you face challenges with new employees. It is important to remain patient and work through any issues. Hearing everyone’s point of view and making compromises will ensure harmony prevails at home. In terms of romance, a blind date may be on the horizon, so keep an open mind. Be aware of the weather conditions before embarking on a long road trip. Those looking to sell an old house may get a tempting offer. Finally, the week may be a good time to reveal any secrets you have been keeping. In terms of academic evaluation, it may be beneficial to seek feedback from others to improve your performance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Celebrity lead: Arjun Kapoor, 26th June, Cancer

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON