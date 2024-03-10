Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for March 10 to March 16, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Fool Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: The Moon

Career: Judgement

Experience heightened efficiency in the week ahead. Some individuals may find themselves transferred to the main office. If you’re seeking funding, there’s a possibility of obtaining the required funds quickly. The likelihood of rekindling an old friendship and establishing a bond that may last a lifetime is high. Seasonal illnesses may trouble the elderly, but home remedies can work wonders for them. It’s crucial to comprehend your body and avoid foods that don’t agree with it. Students are poised for success, making significant strides in their endeavours. A trip to the woods could prove highly restorative for you. Shifting to a new residence may be smooth and hassle-free.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Devil

Career: King of Wands

Embrace the beneficial opportunities that may come your way. Newlyweds can anticipate happiness as they embark on a phase of mutual understanding and acceptance. Sharing a household with others demands patience and a willingness to compromise. Exercise caution in new business partnerships, as they may hinder your development. Overtime work may be necessary to complete an important project on schedule at the workplace. Incorporating yoga and meditation into your routine can help maintain physical fitness and enhance mental agility. Success is likely in any business or property dispute brought before the law. The prospect of embarking on a pilgrimage to a sacred site and finding profound peace may finally materialize. Those involved in research can benefit from seeking expert opinions.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Sun

Career: Death

Anticipate several positive developments in the week ahead. New friendships may blossom, and through these connections, you might even meet your future spouse. Hard work and proven worthiness could lead to a promotion, granting greater authority and responsibility. Traders may find ease in researching market trends and exploring new products. Maintaining good physical shape enables some to engage in highly competitive sports. Resist the urge to be rude to home visitors, regardless of any provocations. This week presents an opportune time to embark on an adventurous venture; the unknown may hold unexpected treasures. However, the current climate is less favourable for initiating new home construction projects or major renovations. Students should streamline their study schedules before exams to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: Chariot

Career: The Hanged Man

Your lucky star may play a pivotal role in bolstering your professional endeavours. Your boss is more likely to view you favourably during this time. Achieving long-term financial goals becomes feasible with meticulous planning and disciplined budgeting. Now is an opportune moment to embark on a new, healthy lifestyle, reaping lifelong benefits like improved eating habits. For marital harmony, be prepared to compromise on contentious issues. Share your future plans, including your career, with your parents, as they may offer valuable support. In social settings, the charisma and wit of young individuals may attract numerous potential suitors. If you’ve recently acquired an old family home, you may contemplate renovating it. Expect some resistance from your parents regarding a solo trip; adopting a reasonable approach is advised.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Five of Coins

Anticipate fruitful outcomes in all your endeavours this week. If the project is situated overseas, senior individuals may be granted full autonomy over its execution. With a perfect and ambitious plan, your financial aspirations have the potential to materialize. Planning could bring the entire family together for a religious ceremony or celebration. Implementing strict dietary management and conventional exercise strategies may prove beneficial in preventing lifestyle-related health problems. Exercise caution in romantic relationships, ensuring they align with long-term viability rather than short-term appeal. This week may bring recognition and rewards for students dedicated to their hard work. Some families may have the opportunity to vacation at a religious or historical site. Investment in commercial property could prove highly lucrative during this week.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Star

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Knight of Swords

Expect to be blessed with boundless creativity and enthusiasm. Maintaining a positive outlook allows you to navigate stressful work situations with ease. Those engaged in family businesses may witness unexpected doors opening up. Guidance offered to family youngsters could be warmly welcomed, and they may enthusiastically follow your advice. Staying committed to your health and fitness routine may enhance your sense of personal worth and confidence. Remain vigilant, as someone might attempt to flatter you with ulterior motives at a gathering. Students could have a good day, receiving acceptance to a prestigious university. A stroll in the garden, a mountain bike ride, or time on the water may be exactly what you need for a sense of renewal. You may come across the perfect plot or land to build your dream home.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Justice

Career: Stregnth

Anticipate a phase of peace and success shortly. Employees may experience job security and optimism regarding their future with the company. Businesspeople are poised to successfully integrate new ideas and technologies into their operations. Those ready to settle down can rely on the support of loved ones to assist in finding a suitable spouse. A complete commitment to your workout routine can help you achieve the desired physical shape. Exercise caution with individuals who show undue interest in your romantic life. Some individuals may venture into buying additional property as an investment. To achieve goals, students may need to think outside the box. Seeking advice from a professional is wise if you’re uncertain about your route or destination.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Nine of Wands

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Temperance

Look forward to positive developments throughout the week. Expect support from both subordinates and superiors for your new endeavours and initiatives. Investing in areas where returns were initially low may finally yield significant profits. Youngsters in the family may bring pride through their notable achievements. Unmarried individuals might feel pressured to settle down, but they’ll make decisions that align with their best interests. Those dealing with chronic ailments may experience considerable relief through traditional treatments. Planning a vacation with a unique twist could impact your finances, so it’s advisable to plan. Renewing the lease for your office or apartment may pose challenges, but ultimately, you will succeed. Students have the potential to impress both teachers and parents with their exam performance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Devil

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: The Tower

Commence the week on a winning note. Awards and recognition for your professional achievements may catalyze even greater success. This is an opportune time to make significant progress on your business objectives and expand your network of connections. Consider hosting a grand family party, bridging the gaps no matter the distance. Exercise understanding if your romantic partner makes a few blunders; after all, you’ve made your fair share. The negative impact of excesses on health can be alleviated by adopting a more physically active and fit lifestyle. Discover a spot where you can unwind and enjoy yourself. Some individuals may soon be transitioning into a larger home. Students must confront tough decisions that ultimately serve their best interests.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: Six of Swords

Discover harmony and contentment in the week ahead. Facilitating a match for an eligible family member can contribute to a joyful atmosphere at home. The responsibility of leading a major initiative for your company may be bestowed upon you, and you’re likely to excel at it. While romantic encounters at work may be possible, some might resist the urge. Securing the personal loan, you hoped for might not be feasible. Achieving the desired physique is within reach through a combination of exercise and a balanced diet. Those willing to venture abroad have a higher likelihood of finding success. However, putting money into the real estate industry may not yield immediate returns. Students may be selected for a new project or task on the academic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: The Magician

Career: The World

Maintain your composure and steer clear of sources of stress. Expect a call from long-distance relatives living abroad, sharing some good news. Leadership skills will enable you to handle difficult situations more effectively. To revive your company’s fortunes, consider taking calculated risks. While young couples may get along well, they should remain vigilant against outside influences. Now is an opportune time to initiate a fitness routine or explore new interests on the health front. It’s an ideal time to embark on building your dream house or undertaking major renovations. Some families may have the chance to enjoy a vacation at an amusement park. Students may find themselves shortlisted for scholarships very soon.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Fool

Mood: The Magician

Career: Three of Swords

The upcoming week promises numerous bright opportunities. Some individuals have the chance to expand into untapped markets, gradually increasing their presence on the financial front. Completing tasks on time will enhance your professional record. Display compassion for your partner’s worries and calm their nerves with tender, loving words. Through hard work and determination, peace and harmony may prevail in the home. Meeting new people during a trip can work wonders for your self-assurance. If considering a property purchase, a thorough investigation of all details will be essential to avoid being duped. Students will benefit from firm guidance to set them on the right track.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red