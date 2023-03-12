Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for March 12 to March 18, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: Four of Wands

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: Hierophant

Aries will have a successful professional week with recognition and rewards for their creativity and drive at work. Colleagues will be supportive, and projects will be easily completed. In the love life, you may enjoy good vibes and a harmonious relationship with your partner. Health will be excellent and give you the energy to tackle any task. Family life may not be a highlight, but relationships with siblings and parents will remain stable. It’s advised to keep a close watch on finances. Avoid schemes with quick returns. For some, there is a possibility of a pilgrimage. Property matters may not be favourable, and house shifting may be postponed. Students will excel in exams and preparation will be smooth.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Strength

Mood: Devil

Career: The Fool

This week, Taurus natives can anticipate a mix of highs and lows. Romance is set to shine, with strong connections or new encounters expected. While work may not bring complete satisfaction, finances are stable with growth opportunities. A transfer to a more desirable position or location may take time. Family relationships should remain smooth with no major conflicts. Although health may be average, daily activities won’t be impacted. Those who love to travel can expect a good time on a short trip or drive. Good deals for buying, selling or renting new space are indicated. Academics may pose a challenge with potential poor performance and exam preparation difficulties. However, personal and professional relationships can offer support.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Emperor

Career: The World

Geminis may experience a successful professional front this week. There will be growth opportunities and leadership openings at work. Relationships with colleagues and superiors will be productive. Family life will be warm and loving, with the potential for fun gatherings. Finances will be stable with balanced budgeting and spending. Health may face some challenges with stress, fatigue and minor illnesses. Romance may have misunderstandings or emotional distance. Bridge the gap with honest communication. Solo travel may bring excitement and adventure for some. Property matters in commercial property may get handsome returns. Students may crack a prestigious entrance exam easily.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: The Lover

Mood: The Sun

Career: Temperance

As a Cancerian, your week ahead is promising. Your professional life is strong, and you’ll shine with your skills and expertise. As a result of your efforts, the project will be completed successfully. Finances look positive, and you can manage expenses well. You’ll shine in business and seize new opportunities. Focus on good health by eating well and exercising. Your family life is stable, and spending time with loved ones will strengthen bonds. Romance may not be as favourable, avoid starting new relationships or making major love decisions. Travelling is excellent, so plan an exciting trip. Property matters are moderately good; consider buying, selling or renting. Students need to focus on studying and exams. Overall, Cancer natives can expect a well-rounded week.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Lovers

As a Leo, this week holds some exciting prospects. Your finances are expected to be excellent, giving you the resources to pursue your goals. Your business will grow financially, increasing profits and stability. Your health is good, helping you lead a balanced and energetic lifestyle. Your family life may be harmonious, offering quality time with loved ones. Romance is also favourable, bringing sweet moments with your partner. Professionally, you may face some interruptions. Procrastination may delay a project. However, your travel prospects look positive, giving you a relaxing time. The property front is excellent, providing stability. Academically, things look good too. Students may make a mark with a good performance in exams. Stay positive and focused on overcoming challenges.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Nine of Wands

Career: The Hanged Man

Virgo natives, this week will bring favourable health prospects. Focus on well-being by exercising, eating healthy, and getting enough rest. Finances are looking good, with the potential to boost income or investment. Romance is also shining with the possibility of emotional connections with loved ones. You’ll be in a loving, compatible relationship that brings you joy. The professional front may be challenging, but success is possible with effort and hard work. Although family life may not be at its best, stay positive. A youngster may act stubborn and may need to be dealt with patiently. Travelling could bring new experiences and scenic adventures. Property matters should remain stable, with the possibility of finding a dream house. Academics for students may see improvement with hard work, leading to admission to a prestigious institute. Seize the opportunities this week and make the most of them.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Strength

Mood: Four of Cups

Career: The Lovers

This week, Libra may experience financial struggles as unexpected costs come up. Money management may be tough due to limited funds. Nevertheless, their career is fairly good. Fresh ideas and energy from coworkers will benefit their work environment. Health is relatively stable, with minor health concerns. Although family life may have some ups and downs, it is still decent overall. Good news from distant family members is possible. On the romantic front, difficulties and obstacles may arise, leading to disappointment. However, travel prospects are great, and there’s a chance of exploring a new city or scenic area. Some may buy, sell, or rent old property at a great price. Scholarships exams may bring academic success for Libra individuals. Other aspects of their life also remain good, offering a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: The Fool

Career: Eight of Cups

This week, Scorpios may encounter a blend of positive and dull aspects of life. Their professional front looks promising, with potential job opportunities and favourable career developments. However, financial stability may only be average. So it’s best to hold off on business expansion plans and keep a close eye on spending. Health is stable, but one’s well-being should still be a priority. Family life appears bright with the possibility of a celebratory gathering to strengthen bonds. Romance may only be moderate, so improving communication with your partner is key. Exciting travel opportunities may arise for adventure seekers. Academic performance may be weak without proper preparation. On the property front, the possibility of renting out a property looks positive.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Four of Coins

This week, Sagittarius individuals are set to experience a balanced outlook. Family life looks excellent, with strong bonds and potential for growth. Romance is also promising, with the chance for new connections or reignited flames. Finances are

good, but unexpected expenses may come up. This week, you’re focused and disciplined on the health front. Make healthy choices and stick to your fitness goals with this energy. Appraisal results may not meet expectations, and employment opportunities may be scarce. A trip may get delayed or postponed. But real estate prospects look bright with respect to property purchases or rentals. Some challenges may arise academically, but preparation and focus can lead to good performance. It’s important to maintain a balance between work and personal life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Hermit

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: The Chariot

This week, Capricorn natives are set for a lucky streak with positive financial, romance, and health outcomes. Professionally, growth and success are on the horizon, with impressive meetings and presentations ahead. Love brings new connections and a chance to reignite the spark in current relationships. Tread with care. Health may be excellent, giving you the energy and confidence to tackle any task. On the downside, travel may bring disappointments and disruptions. Prepare for long road trips to avoid problems. Real estate prospects are strong with the chance of early possession of your house. Academics may have challenges, but proper preparation can lead to success. Nurture relationships with family and loved ones this week.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Tower

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Two of Coins

This week, Aquarius natives can expect a good professional front with growth opportunities and recognition for their work. Despite some challenges in family life, strong romantic relationships bring solace. A planned family get-together may not go as smoothly as expected. Be flexible and go with the flow. Matrimonial prospects brighten for those single. Assess your options and choose wisely. Health and finance are stable, allowing for a fulfilling experience. Self-care is important, so focus on reducing stress through exercise and mindfulness. Travel is enjoyable with the

possibility of discovering new places. Real estate dealings look promising. Academics should not be neglected, as they can play a big role in prospects. Focus on nurturing personal relationships and reigniting the spark.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

This week will bring joy and satisfaction to Pisces natives in their family life. Strong bonds with close ones will be strengthened and cherished. Health will be in good shape, allowing you to focus on self-care and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Romance may have its ups and downs but with effort and open communication, you can reignite the passion. Finances may be steady, but not too exciting. It’s wise to keep a watchful eye and make prudent financial decisions. However, work-life may pose some stress, so be prepared to put in extra effort to keep everything in balance. Travelling will be an exciting escape with new destinations and adventures to explore. Real estate may offer good opportunities for investments and property-related decisions. Some students may even get a scholarship with persistent efforts. Keep the flame burning in existing relationships and open up to new connections.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

