Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for March 23-29, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Magician Mood: Knight of Swords Career: Three of Coins Your health is in a good state, so maintaining positive energy will keep you feeling vibrant and active. Financially, this is a great time to explore emerging opportunities, which can offer growth and new avenues. Professionally, you are likely to see excellent progress, with a chance to expand your influence at work. Family life is at its peak, with celebrations and joyful gatherings that will create lasting memories. Romance, however, may need a little extra attention; plan simple date nights to rekindle the spark. Travel offers great potential for relaxing vacations, providing a break from the routine. Property decisions require caution, as it's better to avoid making hasty choices. Strengthening business relations will also bring significant benefits.

Lucky Number : 5

Lucky Colour : Light Green

Love: Knight of Cups

Mood: Justice

Career: Page of Swords

You are in excellent health, so staying consistent with your routines will help you maintain this positive trend. Financially, it's important to focus on discipline and budgeting, as it will provide stability. Professionally, seeking new learning opportunities will open doors for growth and development. Family time should include spending quality moments with elderly members, as this will deepen connections. Romance is flourishing, with the chance to express affection freely, bringing you closer to your partner. Travel promises scenic journeys that will provide a refreshing change. Property opportunities are excellent, so take the time to finalize secure deals. Balancing family and work life is essential, so ensure that both areas get the attention they deserve.

Lucky Number : 1

Lucky Colour : Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Nine of Swords

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: The Hanged Man

Health-wise, focus on recovery this week, and avoid pushing yourself too hard. Financially, it’s important to prioritize debt management to get your finances back on track. Professionally, improving collaboration skills will bring better results and enhance teamwork. Family life is good, and planning quality time together will create strong bonds. Romance is looking good, with opportunities to rekindle romantic moments and strengthen your relationship. Travel should focus on comfort and safety, so ensure you are prepared for any journey. Property matters require attention, especially addressing any maintenance issues that may have been neglected. Strengthen community ties by engaging with others, which will bring both personal satisfaction and growth.

Lucky Number : 3

Lucky Colour : Cream

Love: Justice

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Temperance

Health is excellent, and staying motivated will help you maintain your energy and enthusiasm. Financially, managing your priorities effectively will help you maintain balance, though there may be some moderate challenges. Professionally, building strong dynamics within your team will contribute to success. Family life requires a delicate touch, as resolving conflicts diplomatically will create peace and harmony. Romance may need a reassessment of expectations, as open communication is essential. Travel holds the potential for an enriching journey that will offer new perspectives. Property decisions are looking good, especially when it comes to planning renovations. Reflecting on personal goals will help you refocus and ensure you’re aligned with your true desires.

Lucky Number : 11

Lucky Colour : Purple

Love: The Lovers

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Nine of Swords

Health may require attention this week, so prioritize medical check-ups if necessary. Financially, there are good opportunities in the stock market, so consider exploring options for investment. Professionally, you are likely to drive high-impact projects that will showcase your leadership abilities. Family life is very positive, and fostering a supportive and positive atmosphere will strengthen your relationships. Romance requires gradual trust-building, so focus on clear communication and understanding with your partner. Travel offers excellent opportunities to enjoy time with loved ones, making memories that last. Property decisions should be carefully evaluated, especially in light of current market trends. Avoid impulsive decisions in other areas, as taking your time will ensure better outcomes.

Lucky Number : 8

Lucky Colour : Green

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Knight of Wands

Your health is good, and adding meditation to your routine will help improve your mental clarity and focus. Financially, planning for short-term gains will allow you to take advantage of immediate opportunities. Professionally, are likely to excel in key roles, with the chance to demonstrate your skills and leadership. Family life is excellent, and spending peaceful time together will strengthen your bonds. Romance may face some challenges, as addressing emotional gaps in communication is crucial for a stronger connection. Travel offers the chance to rejuvenate through nature, so take time to explore peaceful, tranquil settings. Property investments are looking excellent, especially if you focus on strengthening current assets. Support your children’s aspirations, as their achievements will bring joy and pride.

Lucky Number : 17

Lucky Colour : Light Grey

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Eight of Cups

Your health is in moderate condition, so prioritize balanced meals to keep your energy levels up. Financially, focusing on budgeting will help maintain control over your expenses. Professionally, steady growth in business is achievable, and your efforts will pay off over time. Family life may require some effort to encourage open conversations, as this will bring clarity and understanding. Romance benefits from small gestures of love, so focus on thoughtful actions rather than grand displays. Travel offers the opportunity for long-distance trips, providing both adventure and relaxation. Property decisions should be evaluated carefully, particularly regarding rental income options. Balancing social and family time will help you maintain harmony in your personal life.

Lucky Number : 6

Lucky Colour : Green

Love: The Moon

Mood: Temperance

Career: Wheel of Fortune

Your health is good, and focusing on strength-building activities will help you feel more energized and fit. Financially, this is an excellent time to seize high-return opportunities, which could significantly improve your situation. Professionally, it’s important to build rapport with colleagues and clients, as strong relationships will lead to success. Family life is full of small wins, and celebrating these moments together will create lasting memories. Romance may face challenges, so it’s crucial to focus on strengthening your marriage and communication. Travel offers the chance to embrace adventure and capture stunning moments, so make the most of this time. Property decisions look favorable, particularly in family property settlements. Stay grounded and avoid any hasty decisions in other areas.

Lucky Number : 18

Lucky Colour : Dark Red

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: The Star

Career: The Tower

Health is in moderate condition, so avoid any stressful activities that could impact your well-being. Financially, assess your tax-saving options to secure future stability. Professionally, pursuing new initiatives will help you expand your skill set and career opportunities. Family life requires collaboration, so encourage activities that bring everyone together. Romance offers exciting potential, with the possibility of exploring marriage proposals and deepening your connection. Travel may require rechecking plans to ensure everything goes smoothly. Property decisions should be postponed, as it’s best to wait for the right time to make a move. Focus on motivating your children in their exams, as this will benefit both their academic growth and your family dynamic.

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Colour : Royal Blue

Love: The Sun

Mood: Eight of Wands

Career: Two of Coins

Health is excellent, and prioritizing holistic wellness will keep you in top shape. Financially, exploring profitable ventures will offer long-term benefits, so take time to research opportunities. Professionally, maintaining a healthy work-life balance will help you stay productive without burning out. Family life is stable, and reconnecting with loved ones will bring joy and fulfillment. Romance may require some attention to clear communication, so don’t overthink about things and try to express your feelings openly. Travel should prioritize safety over leisure, so avoid any risky trips at the moment. Property investments are looking promising, particularly when you focus on finalizing promising agreements. Reassessing your priorities will help you make more informed decisions moving forward.

Lucky Number : 17

Lucky Colour : Maroon

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: Devil

Career: King of Cups

Your health is in moderate condition, so incorporate stress-relieving activities into your routine to maintain balance. Financially, avoid major expenditures this week to ensure long-term stability. Professionally, proactively addressing challenges in the workplace will allow you to find solutions and keep things moving forward. Family life is positive, and offering support to family members will create stronger bonds. Romance is in an excellent place, so take time to plan quality moments with your partner. Travel offers opportunities to discover unique destinations, expanding your horizons. Property investments look favorable, particularly in high-potential markets. Engage in social activities to maintain a sense of connection with your community and broaden your support network.

Lucky Number : 9

Lucky Colour : Beige

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Tower

Career: Page of Wands

Your health is good, and maintaining a healthy diet will keep you feeling energized and strong. Financially, this is an excellent time to unlock wealth-building opportunities, so stay focused on your long-term financial goals. Professionally, focusing on career stability will ensure continued progress and security. Family life is good, and enjoying a family function will strengthen your connections. Romance may face some misunderstandings, so take time to address any concerns openly and honestly. Travel promises enriching cultural experiences, providing opportunities to learn and grow. Property decisions are favorable, especially when strengthening your real estate portfolio. Reflecting on personal growth will help you stay aligned with your goals and continue to evolve.

Lucky Number : 18

Lucky Colour : Light Brown

