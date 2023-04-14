What various sun signs think of you

All of us have a tell. Some action or trait displays a particular emotion inside us. We can always observe someone to figure out their thoughts. Let's find out how to recognise if a specific sign likes you. Let's find out how to recognise if a specific sign likes you. (HT File)

Aries: They will show off a lot around you. They will try to spend much time with you and share their adventurous and fun side.

Taurus: Taureans are a bit shy in nature. If they let you enter their personal space then you are definitely one of the people they like. They would love to be around you physically and will seem happier around you cracking jokes and laughing out loud.

Gemini: Geminis are extroverts but this is old information. What's new to know is that they are a bit of an overthinker too. Thus, if they talk to you openly and ask about anything under the sun with you then that's a plus point for sure. They also tend to have a very flirtatious side to them that only comes out with some.

Cancer: Cancerians protect what they love. So if they care for you a lot, know there's something brewing between the two of you. Also, they will be a bit shy around you, smiling and talking silently.

Leo: Leos value luxury and therefore, they will for sure show off themselves around you. They will take you to extravagant and fun places where you can enjoy yourself together. Apart from this, they will also do small gestures of keeping you safe.

Virgo: Virgos love being helpful. They like it when they can be of use to the people they like. So if they volunteer to help you, you know what that means.

Libra: Libras love the beauty of fun. They would be very flirtatious with a person they like. It could be in their actions or words, but look out for that side of theirs.

Scorpio: Uhh… might seem a bit weird but if a Scorpio likes you, you'll find them staring at you on random occasions. They also love physical proximity to a person they like.

Sagittarius: Sagittarius are shy flirts. They are good conversationalists and would flirt with you and hide it with humour. Watch out for these beauties.

Capricorn: Capricorns are closed off naturally. But with the people they like, they are open. So if a Capricorn shares their emotions and feelings with you consider yourself lucky. Staring is another tell of theirs as well.

Aquarius: Aquarius, being the extroverts they are would communicate with you and be curious about you. They would also share all of their thoughts and feelings with you.

Pisces: Pisces is an emotional sign. They love to get to know the people they like and love it even more when they rely on them for the little things. What is love if not caring for each other right?

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on research and personal observations. Reader discretion is advised.)