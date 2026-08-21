Margaret Qualley has fans baffled with ‘barefoot’ Chanel sandals on red carpet: 'That's the wrong part of foot to cover'
Margaret Qualley's unconventional Chanel sandals, dubbed 'barefoot shoes,' have drawn widespread online criticism for their bizarre design.
When does a shoe stop becoming a shoe? Going by Margaret Qualley's latest footwear, Chanel sure does know it well. The actor recently attended the world premiere of her new movie, The Dog Stars, and basically walked barefoot on the red carpet, wearing Chanel sandals, more commonly known as half shoes.
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Margaret Qualley's barefoot shoes
Margaret attended the London premiere of the film on August 20, along with director Ridley Scott and her co-actors Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Benedict Wong, and Guy Pearce. For the occasion, she left fans confused by donning Chanel's controversial barefoot sandals.
The shoes were presented by designer Matthieu Blazy during his Resort 2027 collection for Chanel in Biarritz, France. The shoes soon became a big talking point with fans trolling Chanel for not even making a full footwear line. The barefoot shoe, as it is called, features only a little leather heel cap that you lace yourself into, leaving your soles and toes completely uncovered.
Margaret's version came in black and featured two strings she tied around her feet and a heel cap adorned with a gold Chanel monogram. However, her soles and toes remained uncovered. Imagine wearing these on a dirty, grimy street.
How did the internet react?
The Internet was not impressed by the Chanel shoes and expressed the same in straightforward statements or witty comments. One Instagram user wrote, “Can we all agree that this is a horrible design and these shoes should never be worn by anyone.”
Someone else wrote, “I feel like that's the wrong part of the foot to cover.” One fan joked, “Inflation hit fashion; it’s too expensive to make a full shoe.”
“I can't believe someone actually wore these Chanel shoes!” one person wrote on Instagram, with another wondering, “But what if she has to use a restroom?!”
Someone else wrote, “I love Margaret, I'm sure Chanel is great too, but these are the stupidest shoes ever.” Another wondered about the price and commented, “Bet it costs $1000 for half a shoe.”
Margaret Qualley's dress decoded
But enough about the shoe! Margaret actually wore a gorgeous, classic black dress for the premiere. Cap-sleeved, adorned with delicate fringing, a plunging V-neckline and a fluid silhouette, the ensemble was designed by Blazy for Chanel.
For the glam, she chose to leave her tresses loose in a centre parting, and complemented the hairdo with glossy red lips, winged eyeliner, rouged cheeks, and feathered brows.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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