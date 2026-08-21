Margaret Qualley has fans baffled with ‘barefoot’ Chanel sandals on red carpet: 'That's the wrong part of foot to cover'

Margaret attended the London premiere of the film on August 20, along with director Ridley Scott and her co-actors Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi , Benedict Wong, and Guy Pearce. For the occasion, she left fans confused by donning Chanel's controversial barefoot sandals.

When does a shoe stop becoming a shoe? Going by Margaret Qualley's latest footwear, Chanel sure does know it well. The actor recently attended the world premiere of her new movie, The Dog Stars, and basically walked barefoot on the red carpet, wearing Chanel sandals, more commonly known as half shoes.

Margaret's version came in black and featured two strings she tied around her feet and a heel cap adorned with a gold Chanel monogram. However, her soles and toes remained uncovered. Imagine wearing these on a dirty, grimy street.

The shoes were presented by designer Matthieu Blazy during his Resort 2027 collection for Chanel in Biarritz, France. The shoes soon became a big talking point with fans trolling Chanel for not even making a full footwear line. The barefoot shoe, as it is called, features only a little leather heel cap that you lace yourself into, leaving your soles and toes completely uncovered.

How did the internet react? The Internet was not impressed by the Chanel shoes and expressed the same in straightforward statements or witty comments. One Instagram user wrote, “Can we all agree that this is a horrible design and these shoes should never be worn by anyone.”

Someone else wrote, “I feel like that's the wrong part of the foot to cover.” One fan joked, “Inflation hit fashion; it’s too expensive to make a full shoe.”

“I can't believe someone actually wore these Chanel shoes!” one person wrote on Instagram, with another wondering, “But what if she has to use a restroom?!”

Someone else wrote, “I love Margaret, I'm sure Chanel is great too, but these are the stupidest shoes ever.” Another wondered about the price and commented, “Bet it costs $1000 for half a shoe.”

Margaret Qualley's dress decoded But enough about the shoe! Margaret actually wore a gorgeous, classic black dress for the premiere. Cap-sleeved, adorned with delicate fringing, a plunging V-neckline and a fluid silhouette, the ensemble was designed by Blazy for Chanel.

For the glam, she chose to leave her tresses loose in a centre parting, and complemented the hairdo with glossy red lips, winged eyeliner, rouged cheeks, and feathered brows.