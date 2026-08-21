Corporators seek data on BMC’s fogging, mosquito-control operations

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporators have demanded a detailed account of the civic body’s fogging and mosquito-control operations across Mumbai, questioning whether it has enough machines and the right quantity of chemicals to tackle mosquito-borne diseases during the monsoon. The issue was raised at the BMC Standing Committee meeting on Thursday while members were discussing a pest-control proposal for B Ward. Mumbai...6th June 2011... News... Sanjay Jadhav, 46, a BMC worker fumigating the area with his TF35 Fogging Machine in the Aai Maai Merwanjee Lane in Parel area as a part of precautionary measures against Malaria during the monsoons - Photo by Kalpak Pathak (Hindustan Times)

The proposal, which was cleared by the committee, sought to appoint M/s Abhey Labor Co-op Society Ltd. to undertake nocturnal spraying at a construction site in B Ward for seven months, from May 13 to October 12, 2016, at a sanctioned cost of ₹30.57 lakh. B Ward covers parts of south Mumbai.

During the discussion, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Yashwant Killedar sought details on how fogging and pest-control operations were being carried out across the city. Other corporators questioned the availability of fogging machines and whether the civic body had adequate equipment to meet the requirement.

Govandi corporator Zameer Qureshi also raised concerns over mosquito-control measures during the monsoon, asking whether inadequate fogging could be contributing to the spread of malaria, dengue and other mosquito-borne illnesses. The corporators sought data on the number of machines available and required, the chemicals being used and the extent of fogging undertaken by the BMC.

Leader of the house Ganesh Khankar expressed his displeasure, saying he had raised the issue twice earlier but it had not been taken seriously.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Prajakta Lavangare said she had taken serious note of the concerns and would seek a detailed report from the administration to present at the next meeting.