Panchang March 22: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 22 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Krishna Tritiya up to 08:20 AM. Swati Nakshatra upto 09:31 PM after which Vishakha will start. Vyaghata Yoga will be in effect . Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 08:20 AM, after which Bava will transit over Libra.
Sunrise: 06:24
Sunset: 18:33
Tithi: Krishna Tritiya (upto 08:20 AM), Chaturthi
Nakshatra: Swati (upto 09:31 PM), Vishakha
Yoga Vyaghata (upto 03:55 PM), Harshana
Karana Vishti (upto 08:20 AM), Bava (upto 07:23 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:04 PM to 12:53 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 07:55 AM to 09:26 AM
Moon sign Libra
Sun sign Pisces
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavorable Moon sign Pisces
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477
