Panchang March 4: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 4 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha upto 08:45 PM after which Tritiya will start. Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will start. Shubha Yoga will be in effect . Karana Balava will be in effect upto 09:05 AM, after which Kaulava upto 08:45 PM, Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.
Sunrise: 06:43
Sunset: 18:23
Tithi: Shukla Dwitiya (upto 08:45 PM), Tritiya
Nakshatra: Uttara Bhadrapada
Yoga Shubha
Karana Balava (upto 09:05 AM), Kaulava (upto 08:45 PM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:10 PM to 12:56 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:16 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:06 AM to 12:33 PM
Moon sign Pisces
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Leo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
