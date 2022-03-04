Panchang March 4: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha upto 08:45 PM after which Tritiya will start. Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will start. Shubha Yoga will be in effect . Karana Balava will be in effect upto 09:05 AM, after which Kaulava upto 08:45 PM, Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.

Sunrise: 06:43

Sunset: 18:23

Tithi: Shukla Dwitiya (upto 08:45 PM), Tritiya

Nakshatra: Uttara Bhadrapada

Yoga Shubha

Karana Balava (upto 09:05 AM), Kaulava (upto 08:45 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:10 PM to 12:56 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:30 PM to 03:16 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:06 AM to 12:33 PM

Moon sign Pisces

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

