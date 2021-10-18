Panchang, October 18: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Trayodashi till 06.07pm in the evening, post which Chaturdashi will start. Nakshatra Purvabhadrapada will be in effect till 10:49 in the morning, post which Uttarbhadrapada will start. Dhruva Yoga to remain till 8.58 pm, followed by Vyaghat Yoga. Karan Taitil will remain till 06.07 in the evening, after gar. Moon will transit over Pisces.

Sunrise 6:24 AM Sunset 5:48 PM Moonrise 4:51 PM Moonset 05:01 AM (Oct 19) Tithi Trayodashi (upto 06:07 PM), Chaturdashi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Purva Bhadrapada (upto 10:50 AM), Uttara Bhadrapada Yoga Dhruva (upto 08:59 PM), Vyaghata Karana Taitila (upto 06:07 PM), Garaja Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:29 AM & Vijaya muhurta: 2:00 PM to 2:46 PM Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 07:49 AM to 09:15 AM Moon sign Pisces Sun sign Libra Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces Unfavourable Moon sign Leo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

