Panchang, October 18: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

This is today’s Panchanga for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Updated on Oct 18, 2021 11:11 PM IST
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today is Trayodashi till 06.07pm in the evening, post which Chaturdashi will start. Nakshatra Purvabhadrapada will be in effect till 10:49 in the morning, post which Uttarbhadrapada will start. Dhruva Yoga to remain till 8.58 pm, followed by Vyaghat Yoga. Karan Taitil will remain till 06.07 in the evening, after gar. Moon will transit over Pisces.

Sunrise 6:24 AM
Sunset5:48 PM 
Moonrise 4:51 PM
Moonset05:01 AM (Oct 19) 
TithiTrayodashi (upto 06:07 PM), Chaturdashi 
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Purva Bhadrapada (upto 10:50 AM), Uttara Bhadrapada
Yoga Dhruva (upto 08:59 PM), Vyaghata
Karana Taitila (upto 06:07 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:29 AM & Vijaya muhurta: 2:00 PM to 2:46 PM
Inauspicious muhurtaRahu Kalam: 07:49 AM to 09:15 AM
Moon sign Pisces
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon signLeo 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

Monday, October 18, 2021
