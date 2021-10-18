Panchang, October 18: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Trayodashi till 06.07pm in the evening, post which Chaturdashi will start. Nakshatra Purvabhadrapada will be in effect till 10:49 in the morning, post which Uttarbhadrapada will start. Dhruva Yoga to remain till 8.58 pm, followed by Vyaghat Yoga. Karan Taitil will remain till 06.07 in the evening, after gar. Moon will transit over Pisces.
|Sunrise
|6:24 AM
|Sunset
|5:48 PM
|Moonrise
|4:51 PM
|Moonset
|05:01 AM (Oct 19)
|Tithi
|Trayodashi (upto 06:07 PM), Chaturdashi
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Purva Bhadrapada (upto 10:50 AM), Uttara Bhadrapada
|Yoga
|Dhruva (upto 08:59 PM), Vyaghata
|Karana
|Taitila (upto 06:07 PM), Garaja
|Auspicious muhurta
|Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:29 AM & Vijaya muhurta: 2:00 PM to 2:46 PM
|Inauspicious muhurta
|Rahu Kalam: 07:49 AM to 09:15 AM
|Moon sign
|Pisces
|Sun sign
|Libra
|Lucky Moon sign
|Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces
|Unfavourable Moon sign
|Leo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779